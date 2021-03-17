3/17/21 AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

MJF, Wardlow, FTR, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard are shown arriving to Jacksonville on their private jet earlier in the day.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Cody Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Penta takes Rhodes out with a dive and they brawl on the floor. Penta throws Rhodes into the side of the stage, but Rhodes comes back and slams Penta into the guardrail. Penta comes back in the ring and delivers slaps to Rhodes’ chest in the corner. Rhodes fights back with kicks, and then slams Penta to the mat. Rhodes runs the ropes, but Penta cuts him off with a Slingblade. Penta goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Penta chokes Rhodes over the ropes, but Rhodes comes back with an uppercut. Penta comes back with a Backstabber and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Penta goes to the floor and props a piece of the guardrail up. Rhodes follows him and cuts him off, but Penta delivers a pump kick and rolls Rhodes back into the ring. Penta goes up top, but Rhodes cuts him off and takes him down with a hurricanrana. Penta comes back and kicks Rhodes in his injured shoulder. Penta stands on Rhodes’ shoulder and sends him into the corner. Rhodes chops Penta’s knee and delivers a Disaster Kick that sends Penta to the floor. Rhodes takes Penta out with a dive that sends Penta into the propped guardrail.

Rhodes gets Penta back into the ring and delivers a thrust kick. Rhodes delivers a Canadian Destroyer, and follows with the Cody Cutter. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Rhodes delivers the Cross Rhodes and goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out again. Rhodes delivers a backpack slam and goes for another cover, but Penta kicks out once more. Penta slams Rhodes across the face, but Rhodes kicks him in the midsection and throws him in the corner. Rhodes wraps Penta’s knee around the ring post and gets him back into the ring. Rhodes locks in the Figure Four, but Penta makes it to the ropes. Rhodes goes for the Figure Four again, but Penta counters and snaps Rhodes’ arm back. Penta grabs Rhodes, but Rhodes counters and gets a roll-up for the pin fall.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

-After the match, Penta attacks Rhodes’ shoulder and beats him down. Anderson gets into the ring, along with Dustin Rhodes and The Gunn Club. Penta leaves the ring as they check on Cody. Penta gets to the stage as QT Marshall comes out. He checks on Cody as the rest of the Nightmare Family ask him where he was.

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with The Young Bucks. He asks them about their upcoming match with PAC and Rey Fenix. Matt talks about Fenix and PAC beating them in singles matches, but they are the best tag team in the world. Don Callis walks in and says they actually sounds like they believe that. He asks about their dad and says he was faking the attack a few weeks ago. He says he wants to see the Young Bucks he knew in Japan, but there is nothing elite about them anymore. Callis says Kenny Omega has changed and is the god of professional wrestling. He says The Bucks aren’t elite anymore and Omega doesn’t recognize them. He asks them if they see the same Nick and Matt that he saw in Japan when they look in the mirror.

—

Footage of the Mixed Tag Team Match between the teams of Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet and Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill from two weeks ago is shown. Cargill will be in action later on.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Jade Cargill vs. Dani Jordyn

Jordyn goes behind for a waist-lock, but Cargill counters into one of her own. Jordyn gets free and comes off the ropes, but Cargill drops her with a kick to the face. Cargill drops Jordyn with a release German suplex, and then drops her with Jaded and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jade Cargill

-After the match, Cargill gets face-to-face with Red Velvet at ringside. They trash talk for a bit before the referee pulls Cargill back.

—

Footage of MJF’s new group beating down The Inner Circle at the end of last week’s show is shown. MJF and his new group then come to the ring. Tully Blanchard says it is great being in the ring with this group of guys. He says they beat down the former greatest group at AEW has had in The Inner Circle. He says with this new group, they are at the pinnacle of professional wrestling. He says he started his career at the pinnacle, and he is going to finish it there as well. MJF says he guesses he is Judas now and says pretending to like Chris Jericho was no walk in the park. He says having to take a backseat to Jericho was no easy task and it was not easy separating Jericho and Sammy Guevara. He says he did it and he put up with all of Jericho’s bullshit. He says he was plucking Jericho feather by feather the entire time. He says his goal from day one was to kill The Inner Circle from the inside and to build a group even stronger from the ashes. He says Blanchard was right when he called them The Pinnacle, because that’s exactly what they are. He hypes up all the members of the group, ending with himself. He says the spot at the top of the company is reserved for him, and The Pinnacle will be the backbone of AEW for years to come. MJF tells Jericho that he is better than him, and he knows it.

—

Match #3 – Ten-Man Tag Team Match: Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) and Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt) vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), and The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny)

Hardy and Stunt start the match. Hardy delivers a knee shot to the ribs and goes for a Razor’s Edge, but Stunt gets free and slams Hardy across the face. Stunt goes for a cross-body, but Jungle Boy tags in and drops Hardy with a dropkick. All ten men get into the ring as begin brawling. It breaks down with Bear Country and Jurassic Express taking control. They pose in the ring as Hardy’s group regroups on the outside. Bear Country tosses Stunt onto Hardy’s group on the floor and Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus ask them why they did it. Hardy gets back into the ring and drops Jungle Boy with a Side Effect. Hardy goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Hardy tosses Jungle Boy to the floor and The Bunny delivers a few kicks to him as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Luchasaurus drops Butcher with a boot to the face. Luchasaurus drops Private Party with shots, and then delivers a few right hands to Blade. Luchasaurus drops Blade with a suplex and picks up Kassidy, but Quen makes the save. Luchasaurus delivers kicks to Provate Party and choke slams Kassidy. Luchasaurus connects with a standing moonsault and goes for the cover, but Butcher breaks it up. Butcher drops Luchasaurus to the mat, but Stunt delivers a dropkick to Butcher. Bronson tags in and tosses Kassidy across the ring. Jurassic Express and Bear Country argue as Stunt tags in. Stunt attacks Kassidy as Butcher and Blade attack Bear Country and Luchasaurus. Kassidy drops Stunt with a pump kick. Quen tags in, but Stunt fights back. He kicks Private Party in their faces, but Hardy delivers shots to him. Private Party delivers the Gin and Juice to Stunt and Hardy tags in. Hardy delivers the Twist of Fate and gets the pin fall on Stunt.

Winners: Matt Hardy, Private Party, and The Butcher and The Blade

—

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley cut a promo. Moxley says he is not in a good mood because he has to go to war again. He says the real problem needs fixing, and the real problem right now is The Good Brothers. He says he doesn’t like The Good Brothers because they are cheap shot artists. Kingston says this ain’t Tokyo and ain’t the Impact Zone. He says this is their place and their home. Kingston says The Good Brothers are cowards and says they will see them out there.

—

Dasha is backstage with Christian Cage and asks him what brought him to AEW. Cage says the guy who can go with anybody and can do it all is called a workhorse. He says he makes wrestling better and makes wrestlers better. He says he is The Workhorse in professional wrestling and is here to make everyone better. He says there is only one spot that interests him, and it is currently occupied by Kenny Omega. He tells Omega he is on borrowed him. He says he needs to get some wins and prove his worth, but he will see Omega down the road. He says he is in AEW to cement his legacy and to out work everyone.

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson)

The Good Brothers attack Kingston on the stage, but Moxley rushes in and evens the numbers. They brawl to ringside and The Good Brothers take advantage. They drop Moxley with the Magic Killer on the floor and roll Kingston in the ring. The bell rings as Anderson beats down Kingston. Anderson goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Anderson gouges Kingston’s eyes and tags in Gallows. Gallows beats down Kingston in the corner and tags Anderson back in. Anderson chokes Kingston with his boot and keeps the beat down going. Gallows tags back in and kicks Kingston in the head. Gallows goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Gallows delivers a right hand, but Kingston comes back with a few back fists. Moxley comes back, but Gallows knocks him back to the floor and takes Kingston down again as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Kingston fights back against Gallows with body shots. Gallows sends Kingston to the corner, but Kingston kicks him in the face. Kingston takes Gallows down with a diving shoulder tackle, but Gallows tags Anderson in. Kingston drops Anderson with an exploder suplex and tags in Moxley. Moxley drops Anderson with a few clotheslines, and then a release German suplex. Moxley dropkicks Anderson into the corner and drops Gallows to the floor. Moxley stomps on Anderson and delivers a back elbow to Gallows. Moxley drops Anderson with a clothesline and drops him again with a pile-driver. Moxley goes for the cover, but Gallows breaks it up. Moxley sends Gallows to the floor with a knee strike, and then takes him out with a dive. Moxley gets back into the ring, but Anderson drops him with a spine-buster. Anderson goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Gallows tags in and The Good Brothers drop Moxley with a kick to the face/side slam combination. Kingston gets knocked down on the apron as Gallows goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Anderson tags in and The Good Brothers go for the Magic Killer.

Kingston breaks it up and clotheslines Gallows to the floor. Gallows pulls Kingston out and slams him into the guardrail. Back in the ring, Moxley catches Anderson with a roll-up and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley

-After the match, The Good Brothers beat down Moxley in the ring. Kenny Omega and Don Callis make their way to the ring. Omega brings a chair to the ring and sits down in it. Kingston attacks Omega, but The Good Brothers and Omega beat him down. The Good Brothers drop Kingston with the Magic Killer as Omega stomps on Moxley. The Good Brothers and Omega wrap the chair around Kingston’s leg, and then Anderson comes off the ropes and stomps on the chair. Omega kicks Kingston out of the ring and they wrap the chair around Moxley’s neck. The Young Bucks rush the ring as Gallows and Omega both try to come off the ropes and onto the chair. The Good Brothers want a Too Sweet from The Young Bucks, and Omega joins them. The Young Bucks leave the ring, but Omega puts his hands on Matt Jackson before they leave. Moxley gets the chair from around his neck and swings it at Omega, Callis, and The Good Brothers. They escape the ring as Kingston is being checked on at ringside.

—