WWE Raw ratings/viewership for this week

Monday’s live Fastlane go-home edition of WWE RAW, featuring the final build for Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in the main event, drew an average of 1.843 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3% from last week’s 1.900 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.874 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.031 million), the second hour drew 1.873 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.921 million) and the final hour drew 1.782 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.738 million).

RAW ranked #8 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #10 spot, and behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Rachel Maddow Show, The Five, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, Last Word, and Special Report.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.56, up from last week’s #1 ranked 0.55. This is the eighth straight week RAW has had the #1 spot. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.196 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 rating in the key demo.

This is the ninth week where RAW had no football competition, and because of that the show took the #1 spot in the key demo for the eighth week in a row. RAW was up 3% from last week’s viewership, and up 1.8% in the key demographic rating. This week’s show saw the key demo rating actually rise throughout the show, which is rare.

This week’s RAW viewership was down 21% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 demo rating was down 26% from the same week in 2020. However, last year’s episode was the first empty arena show that featured the entire 2020 Royal Rumble Match airing in the first two hours, plus an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 6.074 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 5.387 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 7.842 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 2.866 million viewers on FOX and CW’s Bulletproof drew 468,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode