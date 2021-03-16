Updated card for NWA Back For The Attack

NWA World Television Champion “The Pope” Elijah Burke will defend his title at the upcoming NWA Back For The Attack pay-per-view.

The NWA announced today that The Pope will defend his NWA World TV Title against Thom Latimer at the pay-per-view. This will be their first meeting.

NWA Back For The Attack takes place on Sunday, March 21 from GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will air live on FITE TV. Below is the current card:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match

Aron Stevens vs. Nick Aldis (c)

NWA World Television Title Match

Thom Latimer vs. “The Pope” Elijah Burke (c)

#1 Contender’s Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille

Winner earns a future shot at NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb.

Crimson vs. Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jordan Clearwater

Tyrus makes his NWA debut

Chris Adonis makes his NWA debut