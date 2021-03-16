Sneak peek at A&E’s “Biography” episode on Steve Austin

WWE and A&E have released a new sneak peek at the “Biography: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin” documentary that premieres on Sunday, April 18 at 8pm ET via the A&E channel.

You can see the full preview below. The documentary features rare video from Austin’s career, new interview footage with The Rattlesnake, behind-the-scenes footage of Austin acting, and more.

Several WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars were interviewed for the Austin “Biography” special, including Vince McMahon, Triple H, Jim Ross, Paul Heyman, The Undertaker, Bruce Prichard, and Mark Henry, among others.

“Steve didn’t have a long career being on top, but he had that one peak, it was like, ‘Wow!’ No one will come close to that,” Vince said.

The 8-part “Biography: WWE Legends” series will begin on April 18 with the Austin premiere. A new episode will air each Sunday at 8pm ET. The other WWE Hall of Famers featured in the series are Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mick Foley, and The Ultimate Warrior. You can click here for full details on both of the new WWE series from A&E.

Below is the full 4:34 sneak peek at the Austin episode: