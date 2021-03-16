Slice Boogie



Real Name:

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 209 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Queens, New York

Resides: Hollywood, California

Pro Debut: November 23, 2018

Trained By: Santino Bros Wrestling School

Finishing Move: Statue of Misery

Biography

– November 23, 2018, Boogie made his debut by defeating RJ Santos at a SBW event.

– December 21st, Boogie defeated Darwin Finch at SBW Brody King’s Bah Humbug.

– January 20, 2019, Boogie lost to Vinny Wasco at Level Up Student Showcase #3.

– February 22nd, Boogie defeated Eli Everfly in a SBW #1 Contender match at SBW The Good, The Bad and the Dirty.

– March 1st, Boogie defeated Matt Vandagriff on SBW Up All Night #1.

– March 15th, Boogie challenged Jake Atlas for the SBW Title.

– March 29th, Boogie & Vinny Wasco defeated Chuck Mercer & Ray Rosas at MPW National Treasure.

– March 30th, Boogie competed in a 3-Way at MPW CTRL-ALT-DELETE.

– April 5th, Boogie lost to Andy Brown on SBW Up All Night #2.

– April 13th, Boogie won a 4-Way at MPW California Classic.

– April 19th, Boogie & The Bomb Squad (Cameron Gates & Dylan Kyle Cox) defeated Ruby Raze, Lucas Riley & Jake Atlas SBW We Run This City.

– April 27th, Partners in Crime (Boogie, Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates) lost to Juan Mattioli & AK Ramble (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins) at Ground Zero: Word of Mouf.

– May 10th, Boogie lost to Dom Kubrick on SBW Up All Night #3.

– May 24th, Boogie defeated RJ Santos at Amped West Coast Rumble.

– June 20th, Boogie challenged Dylan Kyle Cox for the Get FIST’d Television Title.

– June 29th, Boogie lost to Shad Gaspard at Bumps and Brewses.

– July 12th, Boogie lost to Titus Alexander at West Coast Pro Cruel Summer.

– July 13th, Boogie defeated Ruby Raze at Ground Zero: 93 ‘Til Infinity.

– July 14th, Boogie competed in a 3-Way at SFP Sound and Fury II.

– July 20th, Boogie lost to Douglas James at SBW Don’t Get Mad, Get Even.

– August 2nd, Partners in Crime (Boogie & Dylan Kyle Cox) lost to Gaius Tantalus & Darwin Finch on SBW Up All Night #6.

– August 9th, Boogie competed in a Dark 7-Way at PCW ULTRA No Quarter.

– August 24th, Boogie lost to Tyler Bateman at Ground Zero: It Was Written.

– September 6th, Boogie competed in a 6-Way Scramble at West Coast Pro The World is Yours.

– September 7th, Boogie competed in a 4-Way at MPW Danger Zone.

– September 28th, Boogie & Chris Bey lost to the Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) at ROH Death Before Dishonor: Fallout.

– December 7th, Boogie lost to Jesse James at Ground Zero: Legend.

– January 4, 2020, Boogie challenged Ray Rosas for the SBW Title.

– January 18th, Boogie defeated Lucas Riley at Ground Zero: Resolution.

– January 24th, Boogie competed in a 6-Way Scramble at GCW Just Being Honest.

– February 28th, Boogie defeated El Mariachi Loco at the SFP 2 Years Show.

– May 16th, Boogie challenged Dylan Kyle Cox for the Get FIST’d Television Title.

– May 30th, Boogie defeated Jheri Giggalow at FIST Parking Lot Pro Wrestling.

– June 13th, Boogie defeated Anthony Idol for the FIST Title.

– September 15th, Boogie defeated Danny Rivera on CWFH.

– September 22nd, Boogie lost to Karl Fredericks on UWN Primetime Live.

– September 28th, Boogie challenged Dan Joseph for the UWN Television Title.

– October 5th, Boogie & Clark Connors defeated The Friendship Farm (Jervis Cottonbelly & Robin Shaw) on CWFH.

– October 24th, Boogie retained the FIST Title against Ryan Kidd.

– November 17th, Boogie defeated Keita Murray on UWN Primetime Live.

– December 1st, Boogie lost to Davey Boy Smith Jr. on UWN Primetime Live.

– December 7th, Boogie lost to Snypes on UWN Primetime Live.

– December 21st, Boogie defeated Cam on CWFH.

– January 11, 2021, Boogie defeated Snypes on CWFH.