Slice Boogie
Real Name:
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 209 lbs.
Date of Birth:
Hometown: Queens, New York
Resides: Hollywood, California
Pro Debut: November 23, 2018
Trained By: Santino Bros Wrestling School
Finishing Move: Statue of Misery
Biography
– November 23, 2018, Boogie made his debut by defeating RJ Santos at a SBW event.
– December 21st, Boogie defeated Darwin Finch at SBW Brody King’s Bah Humbug.
– January 20, 2019, Boogie lost to Vinny Wasco at Level Up Student Showcase #3.
– February 22nd, Boogie defeated Eli Everfly in a SBW #1 Contender match at SBW The Good, The Bad and the Dirty.
– March 1st, Boogie defeated Matt Vandagriff on SBW Up All Night #1.
– March 15th, Boogie challenged Jake Atlas for the SBW Title.
– March 29th, Boogie & Vinny Wasco defeated Chuck Mercer & Ray Rosas at MPW National Treasure.
– March 30th, Boogie competed in a 3-Way at MPW CTRL-ALT-DELETE.
– April 5th, Boogie lost to Andy Brown on SBW Up All Night #2.
– April 13th, Boogie won a 4-Way at MPW California Classic.
– April 19th, Boogie & The Bomb Squad (Cameron Gates & Dylan Kyle Cox) defeated Ruby Raze, Lucas Riley & Jake Atlas SBW We Run This City.
– April 27th, Partners in Crime (Boogie, Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates) lost to Juan Mattioli & AK Ramble (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins) at Ground Zero: Word of Mouf.
– May 10th, Boogie lost to Dom Kubrick on SBW Up All Night #3.
– May 24th, Boogie defeated RJ Santos at Amped West Coast Rumble.
– June 20th, Boogie challenged Dylan Kyle Cox for the Get FIST’d Television Title.
– June 29th, Boogie lost to Shad Gaspard at Bumps and Brewses.
– July 12th, Boogie lost to Titus Alexander at West Coast Pro Cruel Summer.
– July 13th, Boogie defeated Ruby Raze at Ground Zero: 93 ‘Til Infinity.
– July 14th, Boogie competed in a 3-Way at SFP Sound and Fury II.
– July 20th, Boogie lost to Douglas James at SBW Don’t Get Mad, Get Even.
– August 2nd, Partners in Crime (Boogie & Dylan Kyle Cox) lost to Gaius Tantalus & Darwin Finch on SBW Up All Night #6.
– August 9th, Boogie competed in a Dark 7-Way at PCW ULTRA No Quarter.
– August 24th, Boogie lost to Tyler Bateman at Ground Zero: It Was Written.
– September 6th, Boogie competed in a 6-Way Scramble at West Coast Pro The World is Yours.
– September 7th, Boogie competed in a 4-Way at MPW Danger Zone.
– September 28th, Boogie & Chris Bey lost to the Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) at ROH Death Before Dishonor: Fallout.
– December 7th, Boogie lost to Jesse James at Ground Zero: Legend.
– January 4, 2020, Boogie challenged Ray Rosas for the SBW Title.
– January 18th, Boogie defeated Lucas Riley at Ground Zero: Resolution.
– January 24th, Boogie competed in a 6-Way Scramble at GCW Just Being Honest.
– February 28th, Boogie defeated El Mariachi Loco at the SFP 2 Years Show.
– May 16th, Boogie challenged Dylan Kyle Cox for the Get FIST’d Television Title.
– May 30th, Boogie defeated Jheri Giggalow at FIST Parking Lot Pro Wrestling.
– June 13th, Boogie defeated Anthony Idol for the FIST Title.
– September 15th, Boogie defeated Danny Rivera on CWFH.
– September 22nd, Boogie lost to Karl Fredericks on UWN Primetime Live.
– September 28th, Boogie challenged Dan Joseph for the UWN Television Title.
– October 5th, Boogie & Clark Connors defeated The Friendship Farm (Jervis Cottonbelly & Robin Shaw) on CWFH.
– October 24th, Boogie retained the FIST Title against Ryan Kidd.
– November 17th, Boogie defeated Keita Murray on UWN Primetime Live.
– December 1st, Boogie lost to Davey Boy Smith Jr. on UWN Primetime Live.
– December 7th, Boogie lost to Snypes on UWN Primetime Live.
– December 21st, Boogie defeated Cam on CWFH.
– January 11, 2021, Boogie defeated Snypes on CWFH.