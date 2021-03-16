Ryo Mizunami

Real Name: Ayane Mizumura

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 175 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 24, 1988

Hometown: Nagoya, Aichi Perfecture (Japan)

Pro Debut: November 3, 2004

Trained By: Meiko Satomura

Finishing Move: Diving Guillotine Leg Drop

Biography

– Ryo began her career using her real name & she would also go by Aya Mizunami.

– November 3, 2004, Ayane would make her debut in a losing effort to Carlos Amano at GAEA Iron Heart ’04 – Tag 1.

– November 7th, Ayane lost to Aja Kong at GAEA Iron Heart ’04 – Tag 2.

– November 14th, Ayane lost to Sugar Sato in the first round of the GAEA High Spurt 600 Tournament ’04.

– December 12th, Ayane, Chigusa Nagayo & Lioness Asuka lost to Aja Kong, Ran YuYu & Toshie Uematsu at the GAEA Toshiyo Yamada Retirement Ceremony.

– February 11, 2005, Ayane lost to Carlos Amano at GAEA War Cry ’05.

– April 3rd, Ayane lost to Jaguar Yoko at GAEA Yokohama Final Impact.

– April 10th, Ayane lost to Dynamite Kansai at GAEA Eternal Last Gong.

– July 22, 2007, Ayane defeated Chisako Kanari on Sendai Girls Live 10.

– August 19th, Ayane lost to KAORU on Sendai Girls Live 11.

– August 26th, Ayane, Akari Okuda & Meiko Satomura defeated Asuka Oki, Tsukasa Kuragaki & Arisa Nakajima at JWP Pure Slam ’07.

– September 8th, Ayane defeated Midori on Sendai Girls Live 12.

– October 5th, Aya defeated Asuka Oki on Sendai Girls Live 13.

– November 18th, Ryo lost to Tsukasa Kuragaki on Sendai Girls Live 14.

– December 29th, Ryo lost to Kyoko Kimura on Sendai Girls Live 15.

– January 18, 2008, Ryo defeated Sachiko to win the Sendai Girls 1st New Year One Night Tournament.

– February 24th, Ryo challenged Carlos Amano for the OZ Academy Openweight Title.

– March 14th, Ryo lost to Etsuko Mita on Sendai Girls Live 19.

– March 15th, Ryo lost to Misae Genki on Sendai Girls Live 20.

– April 20th, Ryo defeated Minori Makiba on Sendai Girls Live 21.

– April 29th, Ryo & Tyrannosaurus Okuda defeated Arisa Nakajima & Kana at JWP Mania-X ’08.

– June 27th, Ryo lost to Hiroyo Matsumoto in the finals of the Sendai Girls Jaja Uma ’08 Tournament.

– July 21st, Ryo & Pinky Mayuka lost to Misaki Ohata & Ayako Sato at the Daily Sports 60th Anniversary Show.

– September 23rd, Ryo, Io Shirai & Hiroyo Matsumoto defeated Pinky Mayuka, Arisa Nakajima & Yumi Ohka at JWP Pure Slam ’08.

– October 12th, Ryo challenged Arisa Nakajima for both the JWP Junior & Princess of Pro Wrestling Titles.

– November 16th, Ryo & Meiko Satomura defeated Arisa Nakajima & Azumi Hyuga on Sendai Girls Live 28.

– December 21st, Ryo & Devil Masami defeated Sensi Sachiko & DASH Chisako to win the Sendai Girls One Night Tag Team Tournament.

– December 30th, Ryo & Yukari Ishino lost to Sendai Sachiko & DASH Chisako at the Marvelous Night V – Devil Masami Retirement Show.

– January 25, 2009, Ryo lost to Meiko Satomura in the finals of the Sendai Girls Best Tire Cup New Year’s Tournament.

– April 19th, Ryo lost to Sendai Sachiko in the finals of the Sendai Girls Jaja Uma ’09 Tournament.

– April 29th, Ryo competed in a Rumble for the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.

– May 31st, Ryo, Sendai Sachiko & Yukari Ishino lost to Shuu Shibutani, Fuuka & Esui at the IBUKI 4th Anniversary Show.

– June 28th, Ryo defeated Hiren on Sendai Girls Live 36.

– August 10th, Ryo lost to Ayumi Kurihara in the finals of the Catch the WAVE Young Block ’09.

– September 21st, Ryo lost to Shuu Shibutani in the finals of the WAVE Young Oh! Oh! Tournament.

– December 13th, Ryo won the WAVE Royal Rumble.

– December 20th, Ryo defeated Misaki Ohata to win both the JWP Junior & Princess of Pro Wrestling Titles.

– January 31, 2010, Ryo defended the titles against Aya Yuuki.

– February 11th, Ryo & Esui defeated Aya Yuuki & Kagetsu at IBUKI Foresight.

– February 13th, Ryo won a 3-Way at the WAVE 100th Anniversary Show.

– March 9th, Ryo defeated Moeka Haruhi on Weekday WAVE.

– March 20th, Ryo, Ran YuYu & Toshie Uematsu defeated GAMI, Io Shirai & Mio Shirai on WAVE Osaka Rhapsody.

– April 4th, Ryo & Kagetsu challenged Misaki Ohata & Moeka Haruhi for the TLW World Young Women’s Tag Team Titles.

– April 17th, Ryo retained the JWP Junior & the Princess of Pro Wrestling Titles against Kazumi Shimouma.

– April 18th, Ryo defeated Senri Kuroki at JWP Mania-X ’10.

– May 9th, Ryo lost to Yoshiko Tamura in the semi-finals of the Sendai Girls 2nd Battle Field Tournament.

– May 15th, Ryo & Kagetsu defeated Hikaru Shida & Yoshiko Tamura at NEO Final Answer ’10.

– June 9th, Ryo entered into the Catch the WAVE ’10 (Young Block).

– June 19th, Ryo & Hiroyo Matsumoto defeated Kagetsu & Aya Yuuki at NEO Energy ’10.

– July 9th, Ryo & Hiroyo Matsumoto lost to Aja Kong & Nanae Takahashi on Sendai Girls Live 44.

– July 20th, Ryo & Kagetsu lost to Misaki Ohata & Hiroyo Matsumoto at NEO Summer Night Fire ’10.

– July 25th, Ryo & Meiko Satomura defeated Aja Kong & Toshie Uematsu on Sendai Girls Vol. 45.

– August 7th, Ryo challenged Yoshiko Tamura for both the NWA Women’s Pacific & NEO Titles.

– August 11th, Ryo lost to Ayumi Kurihara in the semi-finals of the Catch the WAVE ’10.

– September 3rd, Ryo lost the JWP Junior & Princess of Pro Wrestling Titles to Hiren.

– October 11th, Ryo & Aya Yuuki defeated Ran YuYu & Kagetsu at NEO Beat Up ’10.

– November 13th, Ryo & Aya Yuuki defeated Ayumi Kurihara & Yoshiko Tamura for the NEO Tag Team Titles.

– November 28th, Ryo & Aya Yuuki lost the titles to Tanny Mouse & Yuki Miyazaki.

– December 5th, Ryo lost to KAORU on Sendai Girls Live 48.

– December 26th, Ryo competed in the NEO Itabashi Finale Battle Royal.

– February 5, 2011, Ryo & Mochi Miyagi defeated Hikaru Shida & Makoto on New Ice Ribbon.

– February 6th, Ryo & Mochi Miyagi lost to Hikaru Shida & Tsukasa Fujimoto in the semi-finals of the Ice Ribbon One Night Tag Team Tournament.

– March 20th, Ryo & Hiroyo Matsumoto defeated Cherry & Tomoka Nakagawa on WAVE Osaka Rhapsody.

– April 30th, Ryo defeated Eri Susa at Stardom Season 2: Grow Up Stars.

– June 15th, Ryo entered into the Catch the WAVE ’11 (Technical Block).

– July 7th, Ryo & Meiko Satomura defeated Aja Kong & Toshie Uematsu at Sendai Girls Return Home.

– September 14th, Ryo & Aya Yuuki lost to Toshie Uematsu & Ran YuYu in the second round of the Dual Shock WAVE ’11.

– September 20th, Ryo defeated Sendai Sachiko at Stardom Season 3 Wonderful Stars ’11.

– December 11th, Ryo competed in the WAVE Royal Rumble.

– January 4, 2012, Ryo, Mika Iida & Manami Katsu lost to Sawako Shimono, Aya Yuuki & Aya Mizunami at Happy New Year WAVE ’12.

– January 29th, Ryo & Aya Yuuki challenged Kana & Ayumi Kurihara for the WAVE Tag Team Titles.

– February 12th, Ryo lost to Toshie Uematsu at the WAVE Valentines Special.

– April 1st, Ryo defeated Misaki Ohata at Pro-Wrestling WAVE Extra 11.

– April 20th, Ryo & Moeka Haruhi lost to Yuu Yamagata & Ran YuYu on WAVE Osaka Rhapsody.

– July 16th, Ryo lost to Ayumi Kurihara in the finals of the Catch the WAVE ’12.

– August 26th, Ryo lost to Aja Kong at the WAVE Sail a Way – 5th Anniversary Show.

– October 27th, Ryo defeated Courtney Rush at SHIMMER 49.

– October 28th, Ryo lost to LuFisto at SHIMMER 51.

– November 3rd, Ryo won a 3-Way at NCW/Femmes Fatales X Part One.

– December 23rd, Aya lost to Yuu Yamagata at Last WAVE ’12.

– February 17, 2013, Ryo defeated Aya Yuuki on Sunday WAVE.

– March 31st, Ryo & GAMI lost to Hikaru Shida & Tsubasa Fujimoto on New Ice Ribbon.

– June 28th, Ryo competed in a 3-Way to determine Third Place of the Catch the WAVE ’13 (Glamorous Block).

– July 12th, Aya lost to Ayumi Kurihara at WAVE White Tails.

– September 1st, Aya & GAMI entered into the Dual Shock WAVE ’13.

– October 4th, Aya defeated Rydeen Hagane at JWP Pure Violence Road .17.

– October 17th, Aya & Hiroyo Matsumoto defeated DASH Chisako & Sendai Sachiko on Sendai Girls Revolution.

– October 23rd, Aya defeated Ayame Yabe on New Ice Ribbon.

– November 23rd, Aya defeated 235 on New Ice Ribbon.

– December 22nd, Aya lost to Kana at Osaka Last WAVE ’13.

– December 30th, Aya competed in the WAVE Royal Rumble.

– January 22, 2014, Aya defeated Rina Yamashita on Weekday WAVE.

– February 9th, Aya lost to Tsukasa Kuragaki on OZ Academy Lucky Point.

– March 4, 2015, Ryo, Hikaru Shida & Yumi Ohka defeated Mika Iida, Misaki Ohata & Sakura Hirota on Weekday WAVE.

– April 26th, Ryo & Tsubasa Kuragaki defeated Chikayo Nagashima & Hikaru Shida at OZ Academy The Blue Dragon ’15.

– May 3rd, Ryo entered into the Catch the WAVE ’15.

– May 23rd, Ryo & Sawako Shimono lost to Kana & Misaki Ohata at Osaka Joshi-Pro Momodani in Turbulence.

– July 5th, Ryo, La Comandante & Rina Yamashita defeated Chikayo Nagashima, Fairy Nihonbashi & Yuu Yamagata on Sunday WAVE.

– July 12th, Ryo & Hamuko Hoshi lost to Sonoko Kato & Yuu Yamagata at WAVE Opening Galahorn ’15.

– August 1st, Aya defeated Akane Fujita on New Ice Ribbon.

– August 26th, Ryo & Mari Ann lost to Misaki Ohata & Police Woman on Osaka Joshi-Pro Summer Fest ’15.

– August 31st, Ryo won a 3-Way at WAVE WWFF Wonderful Mania.

– September 13th, Ryo & Hiroyo Matsumoto challenged Mio Shirai & Misaki Ohata for the WAVE Tag Team Titles.

– September 16th, Ryo defeated Mio Shirai on Weekday WAVE.

– October 12th, Ryo lost to Kayoko Haruyama at JWP RECAPTURE in Itabashi.

– October 18th, Ryo & Misaki Ohata lost to Tsubasa Kuragaki & Kayoko Haruyama in the semi-finals of the Dual Shock WAVE Tag Team Tournament.

– October 20th, Ryo defeated Rydeen Hagane at JWP Weekday in Tokyo.

– December 23rd, Ryo & Misaki Ohata challenged Yuu Yamagata & Ayako Hamada for the WAVE Tag Team Titles.

– December 31st, Ryo & Misaki Ohata challenged Best Friends (Arisa Nakajima & Tsukasa Fujimoto) for the International Ribbon Tag Team Titles.

– January 3, 2016, Ryo & Sawako Shimono lost to Kaho Kobayashi & Rina Yamashita at Happy New Year WAVE ’16.

– January 30th, Ryo & Sawako Shimono lost to Rina Yamashita & Kaho Kobayashi on Osaka Joshi-Pro.

– February 6th, Ryo lost to Nanae Takahashi at Early Valentine WAVE.

– March 7th, Ryo & Yumiko Hotta lost to Rina Yamashita & Syuri at SEAdLINNING Let’s Get d!!!

– April 10th, Ryo entered into the Catch the WAVE ’16.

– May 18th, Ryo defeated SAKI at SEAdLINNING Let’s Go Now.

– May 24th, Ryo & Big Bang Nicole defeated Gisele Shaw & Yuina at REINA Wonderful! ’16.

– June 24th, Ryo defeated KC Spinelli at SHIMMER 81.

– June 25th, Ryo challenged Nicole Savoy for the Heart of SHIMMER Title.

– June 26th, Ryo defeated Courtney Rush at SHIMMER 84.

– July 6th, Ryo lost to Nanae Takahashi at WAVE Summer Games.

– July 20th, Ryo & Misaki Ohata defeated Yumi Ohka & Hikaru Shida on Weekday WAVE.

– August 7th, Ryo & Misaki Ohata defeated Ayako Hamada & Yuu Yamagata for the WAVE Tag Team Titles.

– September 10th, Ryo defeated Mochi Miyagi on New Ice Ribbon.

– September 25th, Ryo challenged Yuu Yamagata for the Regina Di WAVE Title.

– October 9th, Ryo & Misaki Ohata defeated Hiragi Kurumi & Tsukushi for the International Ribbon Tag Team Titles.

– October 10th, Ryo & Chihiro Hashimoto lost to Dynamite Kansai & Rina Yamashita in the finals of the Dual Shock WAVE ’16.

– October 16th, Ryo & Hiroe Nagahama lost to Aja Kong & Cassandra Miyagi at the Sendai Girls 10th Anniversary Show.

– November 3rd, Ryo & Misaki Ohata retained the International Ribbon Tag Team Titles against Azure Revolution (Maya Yukihi & Risa Sera).

– November 23rd, Ryo & Misaki Ohata defeated Mochi Miyagi & Miyako Matsumoto on New Ice Ribbon.

– December 18th, Ryo & Misaki Ohata defended the WAVE Tag Team Titles against Natsu Sumire & Rina Yamashita.

– December 29th, Ryo defeated Yuu Yamagata for the Regina Di WAVE Title.

– January 8, 2017, Ryo & Misaki Ohata retained the WAVE Tag Team Titles against Oedo Tai (Kagetsu & Kyoko Kimura).

– January 28th, Ryo & Misaki Ohata lost the titles to Yuki Miyazaki & Yumi Ohka.

– February 11th, Ryo retained the Regina Di WAVE Title against Misaki Ohata.

– March 5th, Ryo defended the title against Moeka Haruhi.

– March 16th, Ryo & Hiroyo Matsumoto lost to Nanae Takahashi & Arisa Nakajima at SEAdLINNING Luckiest777.

– March 26th, Ryo & Misaki Ohata lost the International Ribbon Tag Team Titles to Hiragi Kurumi & Tsukushi.

– April 19th, Ryo retained the Regina Di WAVE Title against Takumi Iroha.

– May 3rd, Ryo defended the title against Fairy Nihonbashi.

– May 28th, Ryo retained the title against Yuki Miyazaki.

– July 2nd, Ryo lost the title to Rina Yamashita.

– July 23rd, Ryo & Megumi Yabushita defeated ASUKA & Tsukasa Fujimoto at Diana/CRYSIS 3rd Produce.

– August 12th, Avid Rival (Ryo & Misaki Ohata) defeated Best Friends at the WAVE 10th Anniversary – Never Ending Story.

– September 18th, Avid Rival defeated Sareee & Yoshiko at SEAdLINNING Evolution.

– October 9th, Ryo lost to Nagisa Nozaki at WAVE Saint October.

– November 12th, Ryo defeated Rin Kadokura at Marvelous Carnival.

– January 7, 2018, Ryo & Rina Yamashita defeated Yoshiko & Nanae Takahashi in a Hardcore match at Happy New Year WAVE ’18.

– January 20th, Ryo, Rina Yamashita & Ayako Hamada defeated Mika Iida, Nagisa Nozaki & Yuki Miyazaki at WAVE Saturday Night Fever January ’18.

– February 12th, Ryo & Yumi Ohka defeated DASH Chisako & Rina Yamashita in a Hardcore match at Valentine WAVE.

– February 24th, Avid Rival defeated Hikaru Shida & Miyuki Takase at WAVE Saturday Night Fever February.

– March 11th, Ryo entered into the Catch the WAVE ’18.

– April 15th, Ryo & Konami lost to Rydeen Hagane & KAZUKI at Pure-J Pure-Dream.

– May 3rd, High Voltage (Ryo & Akane Fujita) lost to Best Friends in the first round of the SEAdLINNING ULTRA777 U-21 Tag Tournament.

– May 16th, High Voltage & Nanae Takahashi defeated Misaki Ohata & NEW-TRA (Rin Kadokura & Takumi Iroha) at SEAdLINNING Stay Tune.

– July 7th, Avid Rival challenged GAINA & Taro Nohashi for both the UWA World Tag Team & MPW Tohoku Tag Team Titles.

– July 25th, High Voltage defeated Aoi Kizuki & Sonoko Kato at SEAdLINNING Summer Blast ’18.

– August 19th, Ryo defeated Misaki Ohata at Aniversario WAVE ’18.

– August 26th, Avid Rival challenged Lovely Butchers (Mochi Miyagi & Hamuko Hoshi) for the International Ribbon Tag Team Titles.

– September 5th, High Voltage & Miyuki Takase lost to Command Bolshoi, Rydeen Hagane & Hanako Nakamori at SEAdLINNING Endless Summer!

– October 14th, Avid Rival defeated NEW-TRA to win the Dual Shock WAVE ’18.

– October 22nd, Avid Rival challenged BOSS to Mammy (Mio Momono & Yumi Ohka) for the WAVE Tag Team Titles.

– November 1st, Avid Rival challenged BORDERLESS (Rina Yamashita & Yoshiko) for the SEAdLINNING Beyond the Sea Tag Team Titles.

– December 9th, Ryo & Sonoko Kato defeated AKINO & Itsuki Aoki at OZ Academy Shake it Off!

– December 15th, Ryo defeated ASUKA for the Regina Di WAVE Title.

– December 29th, Ryo lost the title to Misaki Ohata.

– January 20, 2019, Ryo, Sae & Hiroe Nagahama lost to Tsukasa Fujimoto, Makoto & Hamuko Hoshi at SEAdLINNING Let’s Get d!!! ’19.

– April 14th, Ryo lost to Sonoko Kato at OZ Academy It is the Dawn of the Era.

– May 5th, Ryo entered into the Catch the WAVE ’19.

– May 25th, Ryo, Riho & Hikaru Shida defeated Aja Kong, Emi Sakura & Yuka Sakazaki at AEW Double or Nothing ’19.

– June 13th, Ryo defeated Eriko Tamura at BBJ Muscle Ring 7.

– July 11th, Ryo & Miyuki Takase defeated Hikaru Shida & Mikoto Shindo at SEAdLINNING Summer Blast ’19.

– July 15th, Ryo competed in the final 3-Way of the Catch the WAVE ’19.

– July 27th, Ryo & HIRO’e defeated Hikaru Shida & Itsuki Aoki at WAVE Osaka Rhapsody 46.

– September 18th, MAX VOLTAGE (Ryo, Miyuki Takase & Nanae Takahashi) defeated Hikaru Shida, Maria & Mima Shimoda at SEAdLINNING Endless Summer ’19.

– October 5th, Ryo challenged Takumi Iroha for the Regina Di WAVE Title.

– January 19, 2020, Ryo defeated Manami Katsu at PURE-J Spring Fight ’20 Vol. 1.

– February 2nd, Ryo defeated AKARI at PURE-J Spring Fight ’20 Vol. 2.

– February 16th, Ryo & Hanako Nakamori lost to Leon & Moeka Haruhi at PURE-J Spring Fight ’20 Vol. 3.

– April 1st, Ryo & Mei Suruga defeated Baliyan Akki & Mitsuri Konno on Gatoh Move ChocoPro.

– April 25th, Ryo lost to Emi Sakura on Gatoh Move ChocoPro.

– May 3rd, Ryo defeated Mei Suruga on Gatoh Move ChocoPro.

– July 13th, MAX VOLTAGE defeated Rina Yamashita, Yuu & Hiroyo Matsumoto SEAdLINNING Close to You.

– August 9th, Ryo defeated Lulu Pencil at Gatoh Move ChocoPro.

– August 17th, Ryo & Hanako Nakamori defeated Makoto & Mitsuri Konno at Gatoh Move ChocoPro.

– August 22nd, Ryo & KAORU lost to Meiko Satomura & Masha Slamovich at the Sendai Girls Restart.

– August 26th, Ryo defeated Yoshiko at the SEAdLINNING 5th Anniversary Show.

– October 4th, Ryo defeated Mei Suruga in a Falls Count Anywhere match on Gatoh Move ChocoPro.

– November 29th, Ryo defeated Lulu Pencil on Gatoh Move ChocoPro.

– December 23rd, MAX VOLTAGE (Ryo & Nanae Takahashi) challenged Sareee & Yoshiko for the SEAdLINNING Beyond the Sea Tag Team Titles.

– February 13, 2021, Ryo defeated Yuna Mizumori on Gatoh Move ChocoPro.

– February 14th, Ryo & Yuna Mizumori lost to Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga on Gatoh Move ChocoPro.

– March 3rd, Ryo defeated Nyla Rose to win the AEW Eliminator Tournament.

– March 7th, Ryo challenged Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Title.

– March 10th, Ryo, Hikaru Shida & Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker, Maki Ito & Nyla Rose on AEW Dynamite.