Mustafa Ali challenges Riddle for WWE Fastlane

Mustafa Ali wants another WWE United States Title shot from Riddle at Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view.

Last night’s RAW saw T-BAR distract the referee during Ali vs. Riddle, which back-fired and led to Riddle getting the win to retain. As seen in the Twitter video below, Ali blamed the loss on RETRIBUTION and challenged Riddle to a rubber match at Fastlane.

“Riddle, that’s one match a piece,” Ali said after ranting at his henchmen. “So I say we do it one more time this Sunday at Fastlane, for the United States Championship. Maybe someone will actually follow orders!”

Riddle has not responded to Ali’s challenge as of this writing, and WWE has not confirmed the match.

The 2021 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will air this Sunday, March 21 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37. Below is the card with Ali vs. Riddle included, along with Ali’s video:

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Jey Uso or WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be the Special Enforcer.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Riddle (c)

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton