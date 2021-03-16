Maki Ito



Real Name: Maki Itoh

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 105 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 22, 1995

Hometown: Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan

Pro Debut: December 11, 2016

Trained By: DDT & Tokyo Yoshi Pro

Finishing Move: Flying Big Head

Biography

– February 11, 2012, Itoh became a part of the second generation of LinQ, she was placed in the group’s Qty team.

– 2013, Itoh participated in an Idol Lumberjack 4-Way match at a DDT event.

– 2014, Itoh was selected as a finalist in the Kodansha alternative beauty pageant.

– June 19, 2017, Itoh was removed from the group LinQ, as well as 6 others. She would eventually start a solo career & join Tokiwoikiru.

– Itoh is nicknamed Fired Idol & Shin Jidai No Charisma (Charisma of a New Era).

– December 13, 2015, Ito competed in a Battle Royal for the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.

– December 11, 2016, Ito would make her debut in a losing effort to Miyu Yamashita at DDT Road to Super Arena – Dramatic Dream Tonkotsu.

– January 4, 2017, Ito lost to Reika Saiki on Tokyo Yoshi Pro ’17.

– January 21st, Ito lost to Maho Kurone at TJP Girls Fight Out 1.

– February 5th, Ito lost to Akane Miura at TJP Girls Fight Out 2.

– April 8th, Ito lost to Mizuki at TJP At This Time, Get Excited in Narimasu!

– July 15th, Ito lost to Shoko Nakajima in the second round of the Tokyo Princess Cup ’17.

– August 12th, Ito & Reika Saiki lost to Yuka Sakazaki & Miyu Yamashita at TJP At This Time, Get Excited in Itabashi!

– August 26th, Ito defeated Azusa Takigawa in a Lumberjack Death Match at TJP Brand New Wrestling – The Beginning of a New Era.

– September 30th, Ito competed in a 3-Way at TJP Osaka de Bakon.

– October 29th, Ito & Mizuki defeated Yuki Kamifuku & Yuna Manase at TJP Girls Fight Out 6.

– December 23rd, Ito lost to Yuu at TJP Thanks, Merry Christmas.

– January 4, 2018, Ito lost to Danshoku Dino at Tokyo Yoshi Pro ’18.

– March 14th, Ito competed in a Rumble for the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.

– March 25th, Ito, Mizuki & Miyu Yamashita lost to NEO Biishiki-gun (Azusa Christie, Sakisama & Yoshiko-sama) at DDT Judgement ’18 – DDT 21st Anniversary Show.

– April 17th, Ito lost to Kota Umeda in the semi-finals of the DDT Maji Manji Tournament.

– May 3rd, Ito lost to Riho at TJP Yes! Wonderland – Break Myself!

– May 19th, Ito Respect-gun (Ito & Mizuki) challenged Muscle JK Strikers (Marika Kobashi & Reika Saiki) for the TOKYO Princess Tag Team Titles.

– May 22nd, Ito would win the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title by defeating Antonio Honda but she would lose the title to Makoto Oishi at the same event.

– June 3rd, Ito lost to Miyu Yamashita in the first round of the Tokyo Princess Cup ’18.

– July 16th, Ito lost to Yuka Sakazaki at TJP Go Ahead, Hot Guys in Osaka!

– August 3rd, Ito, Sanshiro Takagi & Miyu Yamashita won a Falls Count Anywhere 3-Way at DDT Tokyo Idol Festival ’18.

– August 4th, Ito & Miyu Yamashita lost to Shoko Nakajima & Hyper Misao in the semi-finals of the TJP Yeah! Metcha Tag Tournament ’18.

– August 28th, Ito competed in a 4-Way on DDT Live! Maji! Manji!

– September 4th, Ito lost to Saki Akai on DDT Live! Maji! Manji!

– September 25th, Ito lost to Yuna Manase on DDT Live! Maji! Manji!

– October 8th, Ito defeated Hinano at TJP How Do You Like Kitazawa?

– October 14th, Ito Respect-gun lost to Shoko Nakajima & Yuu at TJP Desert Hawk ’18.

– October 28th, Ito won the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title by winning a Gauntlet Battle Royal.

– November 4th, Ito lost the title to Shoko Nakajima.

– December 22nd, Ito Respect-gun defeated Haruna Neko & Pom Harajuku at TJP Well, Merry Christmas! ’18.

– January 4, 2019, Ito challenged Miyu Yamashita for the TOKYO Princess of Princess Title.

– March 31st, Ito defeated Rika Tatsumi at TJPW The Sparkling Girl Will Fly to Hakata.

– April 4th, Ito would win & lose the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title at the same event.

– June 8th, Ito lost to Natsumi Maki in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Princess Cup ’19.

– July 13th, Ito & Raku lost to Hikari Noa & Natsumi Maki at TJPW Rainbow Pink in Nagoya.

– August 2nd, Ito would win & lose the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title at the same event.

– October 19th, Ito defeated Yuna Manase to win the International Princess Title.

– November 16th, Ito would defend the title against Nightshade.

– December 22nd, Ito defeated Mirai Maiumi at TJPW Merry Christmas! ’19.

– January 4, 2020, Ito retained the International Princess Title against Hikari Noa.

– January 5th, Ito would lose the title to Thunder Rosa.

– January 11th, Ito defeated Session Moth Martina at EVE Wrestle Queendom 3.

– March 1st, Ito lost to Shoko Nakajima in the second round of the TJPW Spring Beautiful One Day Tournament ’20.

– May 2nd, Ito & Chris Brookes defeated HARASHIMA & Pokotan on DDT TV.

– May 31st, Ito won a 3-Way at TJPW PPV Show – Zenryoku Eru.

– June 13th, Ito & Raku defeated Pom Harajuku & Shoko Nakajima on TJPW Koko Ni Iruzee!

– June 20th, Ito, Pom Harajuku & Raku defeated Miu Watanabe, Rika Tatsumi & Suzume on TJPW Koko Ni Iruzee!

– August 29th, Ito lost to Mizuki in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Princess Cup ’20.

– September 6th, Ito & Raku defeated Haruna Neko & Miu Watanabe at TJPW I Just Like Osaka.

– November 7th, Ito & Sareee lost to Aja Kong & Miyu Yamashita at TJPW Wrestle Princess.

– November 20th, Ito competed in a 5-Way Elimination at TJPW Style of My Love.

– January 4, 2021, Ito lost by KO to Miyu Yamashita at Tokyo Yoshi Pro ’21.

– February 11th, Ito & Miyu Yamashita defeated NEO Biishiki-gun at TJPW Positive Chain.

– February 14th, Ito, Chris Brookes & Super Delfin defeated MAO, Mirai Maiumi & Keigo Nakamura at DDT Kawasaki Strong ’21.

– February 15th, Ito lost to Ryo Mizunami in the first round of the AEW Eliminator Tournament.

– February 23rd, Ito & Chris Brookes defeated Antonio Honda & Saki Akai at DDT Effort, Friendship and Victory in Nagoya ’21.

– February 28th, Ito, Emi Sakura & VENY lost to Rin Kadokura, Mei Suruga & Hikaru Shida at the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

– March 6th, Ito & Miyu Yamashita lost to NEO Biishiki-gun in the finals of the TJPW Futari No Princess Max Heart Tournament.

– March 7th, Ito & Britt Baker defeated Riho & Thunder Rosa at the AEW Revolution ’21 – The Buy In.

– March 10th, Ito, Nyla Rose & Britt Baker lost to Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami & Thunder Rosa on AEW Dynamite.

– March 15th, Ito lost to Riho on AEW Dark: Elevation.