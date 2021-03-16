Logan Paul comments on WWE tweet

YouTube star turned celebrity boxer Logan Paul took to Twitter this week and responded to an official tweet from last Friday’s SmackDown.

Friday’s SmackDown saw Sami Zayn try to talk Kevin Owens into being a part of his conspiracy documentary, which he’s had a crew filming for several months now. Sami told Owens that the documentary is going to draw “big numbers, Logan Paul numbers!” as they’re going to expose the truth and “post it everywhere.”

Paul responded to the video last night and wrote, “we’ll see [eyes emoji]”

Zayn and Owens have not responded to Paul’s tweet as of this writing.

It remains to be seen if Paul is working with WWE in some fashion. It was recently reported by Fightful Select that WWE has plans to release the Zayn conspiracy documentary as an official production with the WWE Network on Peacock. There is no word on when the documentary will be released.

You can see Paul’s tweet below: