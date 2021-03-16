Impact Report, 3/16/21

Join us tonight at 8pm for live updates from Impact Wrestling.

The fall of from Sacrifice will begin tonight. NJPW invaders, Juice Robinson and David Finley have captured the Impact World Tag Team Championships from The Good Brothers and Rich Swann has become Impact Unified World Champion, defeating Moose for the TNA World Championship.

Match 1. XXXL VS Juice Robinson and David Finley (Impact World Tag Team Champions)

The new champs are proving to be worthy champions, as they put the belts on the line against XXXL. Larry and Acey use their weight to manhandle the champs in the beginning. The momentum changes when Acey misses a senton and lands on Larry D. Larry gets double teamed by FinJuice. Finley hits an Acid drop for the pin.

Winners and still Champions, FinJuice

The Good Brothers walk in the arena. The Good Brothers say they have been very busy and with all they had going on, they were not prepared. They want a rematch. Finley says they have to go back to Japan for a few weeks. They will see them in April. The Good Brothers loose it and attack FinJuice. Juice and Finley leave laughing at the GBs, while they hold the belts high.

The Good Brothers are shown telling Scott D’Amore they were cheated by FinJuice. D’Amore says they will get their return match at Rebellion in April. Tommy Dreamer walks in saying he thinks FinJuice is bad for Impact. D’Amore starts going off on Dreamer, saying him and Paul ran a company into the ground. Tommy then says here is the card we should have for the Hard For Justice PPV.

Match 2. Rhino (with Violent by Design) VS Jake Something (with Chris Sabin and James Storm)

The returning Vet, Rhino looks to knock Jake down a peg. Jake has got the best of his cousin, (Cody) Deaner. Rhino hits a quick spear and this is over that quick.

Winner. Rhino

Violent by Design then to take out Sabin and Storm after the match. An enraged EY is seen screaming at the camera as the segment ends.