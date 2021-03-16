AEW announces matches for tonight’s “Dark” episode

AEW has announced 15 matches for tonight’s Dark episode on YouTube.

This marks the first week where AEW has had three shows airing – Dark: Elevation, Dark, and Dynamite. Tonight’s Dark episode will be headlined by Luchasaurus vs. Cezar Bononi, Ricky Starks and Brian Cage vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss, Penelope Ford vs. Tesha Price, and more.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Luchasaurus vs. Cezar Bononi

* Nick Comoroto vs. D3

* John Silver vs. John Skyler

* Jack Evans vs. 10

* Penelope Ford vs. Tesha Price

* KiLynn King vs. Jazmin Allure

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Savannah Evans

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Vertvixen

* SCU vs. Carlie Bravo and Aaron Solow

* The Varsity Blonds vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson

* Brian Cage and Ricky Starks vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

* Chaos Project vs. Jake St. Patrick and Fuego del Sol

* Bear Country vs. Dean Alexander and Brick Aldridge

* The Gunn Club vs. Adam Priest, David Ali and Seth Gargis

* The Dark Order vs. Ryzin, Vary Morales, Baron Black and Angel Fashion