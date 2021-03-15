WWE to issue refunds for unused WWE Network gift cards

One of the biggest questions of the WWE Network merger with Peacock for the next five years was the fate of unused WWE Network gift cards.

WWE Network gift cards were sold in the United States and are not redeemable in accounts with addresses registered overseas, so anyone who bought gift cards was not able to resell them either.

Asked on Twitter about what WWE will do for those who are in possession of the three-month gift cards which sold at retailers for $29.97, the Ask WWE Network account provided some good news.

“We are currently working out the details to issue a credit for any unredeemed WWE Network gift cards purchased in the U.S.,” the official Twitter account replied, urging fans to check their help site periodically as they work through the specific details.

All WWE Network accounts with a United States address have an expiry date of April 4, which is when NBCUniversal’s Peacock takes over the exclusive rights of the Network in the U.S.

Fans are encouraged to sign up now to Peacock as the WWE Network moves there on March 18 for just $4.99 a month. As a special offer, fans can take advantage of a $2.99 price per month for four months by going to peacocktv.com/wwe.