WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature the go-home build for Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

WWE has announced two title matches for tonight’s show. WWE United States Champion Riddle will defend against Mustafa Ali, while RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander will defend against The New Day.

WWE is also teasing that we will find out what’s next for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley now that The All Mighty Era has begun on RAW.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.