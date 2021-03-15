WWE congratulations Bad Bunny

Mar 15, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Bunny won a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Bulldawg says:
    March 15, 2021 at 2:30 am

    Ugh, Vanilla Ice’s gangsta rap albums are a 100% better than this jack-rabbit’s BS. This must be a Johnny Ace idea. It’s NOT good when the guest celebs sell more than the actual wrestlers on commerce. They should see that the hispanic crowd is pumped and push Lucha House Party, Garza, Andrade and the Mysterios.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ashley Grace

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal