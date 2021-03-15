Selina Rose



Real Name:

Height:

Weight: 125 lbs

Date of Birth: February 26

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Pro Debut: 2019

Trained By: AML Training Center

Finishing Move: Double Arm DDT

Biography

– April 20, 2019, Rose won a 3-Way to become the #1 Contender for the GCW Women’s Title at a GCW High Stakes.

– June 15th, Rose competed in a 4-Way for the GCW Women’s Title.

– August 31st, Rose lost to Mike Levy at an ACCW event.

– October 19th, Rose competed in a 5-Way at QOC 37.

– QOC 38, Rose, Dream Girl Ellie, Harlow O’Hara & Kenzie Paige Henry defeated Dementia D’Rose, Randi West, Dani Jordyn & Ravana Xin in a Queens Dungeon match.

– November 9th, Rose challenged Kacee Carlisle for the BWF Women’s Title.

– December 1st, Rose defeated Hayden Ramsey by DQ at QOC 39.

– January 11, 2020, Rose competed in a 4-Way for the RSW Women’s Title.

– January 25th, Rose lost a dark match to Kamille on NWA Powerrr.

– February 8th, Rose & Sadie Lee Moss defeated Randi West & Thunderkitty at QOC 41.

– February 9th, Rose lost to Madi Maxx in the first round of the QOC Queens Ransom Tournament ’20.

– January 9, 2021, Rose defeated King Garuda in a dark match at SVW There Will be Blood.