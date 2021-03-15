Selina Rose
Real Name:
Height:
Weight: 125 lbs
Date of Birth: February 26
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Pro Debut: 2019
Trained By: AML Training Center
Finishing Move: Double Arm DDT
Biography
– April 20, 2019, Rose won a 3-Way to become the #1 Contender for the GCW Women’s Title at a GCW High Stakes.
– June 15th, Rose competed in a 4-Way for the GCW Women’s Title.
– August 31st, Rose lost to Mike Levy at an ACCW event.
– October 19th, Rose competed in a 5-Way at QOC 37.
– QOC 38, Rose, Dream Girl Ellie, Harlow O’Hara & Kenzie Paige Henry defeated Dementia D’Rose, Randi West, Dani Jordyn & Ravana Xin in a Queens Dungeon match.
– November 9th, Rose challenged Kacee Carlisle for the BWF Women’s Title.
– December 1st, Rose defeated Hayden Ramsey by DQ at QOC 39.
– January 11, 2020, Rose competed in a 4-Way for the RSW Women’s Title.
– January 25th, Rose lost a dark match to Kamille on NWA Powerrr.
– February 8th, Rose & Sadie Lee Moss defeated Randi West & Thunderkitty at QOC 41.
– February 9th, Rose lost to Madi Maxx in the first round of the QOC Queens Ransom Tournament ’20.
– January 9, 2021, Rose defeated King Garuda in a dark match at SVW There Will be Blood.