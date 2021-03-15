Paul Wight On Why Wrestling Companies Need Competition, Mark Henry Potentially Joining AEW

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Paul Wight discussed why wrestling needs competition, wanting Mark Henry in AEW, and much more. You can read highlights from Paul Wight below.

Paul Wight on his commentary role in AEW: “Vince let me do a little commentary here and there, and he knew in the back of my mind that’s what I wanted to do. Kevin Dunn, Michael Cole, and Jerry Lawler. They all knew that’s what I wanted to do. When I envisioned where does my career end up, my career ends up with me doing color commentary full-time like Gorilla Monsoon or something….Tony [Khan] was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ I said, ‘I want to do color commentary.’ He said, ‘Do you want to wrestle too?’ I said, ‘Absolutely.’ I’ve known Tony for a while, and I think he was a little surprised. I hit him up and came out to Jacksonville after my WWE contract expired. I made sure everything was legal. Tony and I talked in the office and no one was here. It was like 10 o’clock at night. We talked about it, and I talked about my passions in the industry, getting talent over, working with talent, and the potential AEW has.”

On why wrestling needs competition: “I don’t care if this pisses people off or not, but I’m going to say it. You need competition that’s not in the same house. You need another brand, where if someone doesn’t find out who they are on one brand, there is still another company where they can reinvent themselves and try again. I think that’s the problem when WWE was the only game in town. Sure, you had all the talent. Sure, you had this great plethora of talent to work with. I think that’s one of the problems that WWE has now is because they have so much talent, that they can’t really maximize on all that talent.”

On wanting Mark Henry in AEW: “I love him. He does [still got it]. I think Mark would be amazing here because he’s got an eye for finding talent. That’s a thing about Mark that a lot of people don’t know because of the way his character’s done on TV. There’s so much depth to that man. He’s a lot smarter than people know. He knows everyone under the sun. He’s got a Rolodex full of athletes that he’s helped get better, train better, become wrestlers, get into colleges they want to go to, get try-outs for pro teams that they want to go to. He’s unbelievable. His heart is so big the way he gives to athletes and helps athletes. So, for me personally, I’d love Mark here.”