New Raw Tag Team Champions crowned

The New Day are your new RAW Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s WWE Fastlane go-home edition of RAW saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods capture the RAW Tag Team Titles by defeating Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business.

This is the fourth red brand title reign for The New Day, and the eleventh overall. Benjamin and Alexander won the titles from Woods and Kingston back at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 20.

Below are several shots of tonight's title change from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida:

