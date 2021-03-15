New Raw Tag Team Champions crowned

Mar 15, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

The New Day are your new RAW Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s WWE Fastlane go-home edition of RAW saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods capture the RAW Tag Team Titles by defeating Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business.

This is the fourth red brand title reign for The New Day, and the eleventh overall. Benjamin and Alexander won the titles from Woods and Kingston back at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 20.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s title change from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida:

One Response

  1. J says:
    March 15, 2021 at 11:51 pm

    Yawn….I love New Day but either just keep the belts on them or find another team to push.

