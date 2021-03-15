New date for WrestleMania 37 tickets to be announced

WWE has confirmed that WrestleMania 37 tickets will not be going on sale at 10am ET tomorrow morning, as previously announced.

We noted earlier today how Ticketmaster’s WrestleMania 37 home page noted that they were still working on the on-sale date and the pre-sale date for the big event. WWE confirmed during tonight’s RAW that tickets will not be going on sale tomorrow, and that they are working on a new date.

WWE also issued the following update to us tonight:

“The WrestleMania on sale will be moved as plans for the two-night event are still being finalized. We expect a new on sale date within the next week.”

There’s no word yet on why the tickets aren’t going on sale tomorrow, but we will keep you updated.

As noted before, Ticketmaster confirmed today that WrestleMania 37 will use socially-distanced pod seating at Raymond James Stadium. The following COVID-19 safety message was recently added to the WrestleMania 37 tickets page:

“These events use seating in pods of 1 to 6 people per pod. Pods must be purchased in their entirety and may not be divided. Tickets in a pod may not be sold or transferred to anyone other than family/trusted acquaintances who have chosen to attend the event together, unless all such tickets (i.e., the full pod) are being sold or transferred to one party. Unless otherwise exempted by law, guests must wear a face covering – local venue rules apply.”

Ticketmaster also announced today that all ticket purchasers will have the chance to also purchase a commemorative WrestleMania 37 chair and a commemorative limited edition WrestleMania 37 magnet during the ticket purchasing process.

Ticketmaster still has the message up that says WrestleMania 37 will be limited to an overall ticket limit of 8 tickets. Night 1 and Night 2 will each have the 8 ticket limit. The door time of 4:30pm local time is also listed, as is the start time of 6:30pm. As we’ve noted, the WrestleMania 37 combo and single tickets will range from $35 – $2,500, which is the same prices as last year.

WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. For those who missed it, you can see the WrestleMania 37 seating chart from Ticketmaster below, along with WWE’s tweet on the on-sale date changing.

Stay tuned for more.