The Charismatic Enigma recently spoke with ESPN West Palm and he talked a little bit about what it’s like for him and Matt to work for two different companies.

“It’s really cool. Matt is in AEW and before the pandemic hit their crowds were just incredibly on fire. It was so exciting watching them. They’re very different than WWE. I don’t know how to explain it but they’re like, more open minded. WWE is kind of set in their ways”