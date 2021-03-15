Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre now official for WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is now official for WrestleMania 37.

Tom Phillips confirmed the match as tonight’s Fastlane go-home edition of WWE RAW hit the air.

McIntyre lost the WWE Title to The Miz, who cashed in his Money In the Bank briefcase, at the recent WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Miz cashed in after a beatdown from Lashley to McIntyre. Lashley then defeated The Miz for the title one week later on RAW. This will be Lashley’s first big title defense.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)