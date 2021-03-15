Ava Everett



Real Name: Evie Rodgerson

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 130 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Gardner, Massachusetts

Pro Debut: September 1, 2018

Trained By: NEPW Academy

Finishing Move: Barbie Crusher

Biography

– Ava is nicknamed All That & The Ava-Taker.

– September 1st, Ava made her debut by teaming with Angel Sinclair & using the tag name The Platinum Hunnies. They would defeated The Boys Next Door (Davienne & Delmi Exo) at NCW Fallout ’18.

– September 28th, Ava defeated Sierra at NCW Face/Off ’18.

– October 12th, The Platinum Hunnies lost to Delmi Exo & Sierra at NCW Total Elimination ’18.

– November 16th, Ava & Anthony Greene lost to Mike Verna & Angel Sinclair at CW Breaking Point ’18.

– November 24th, Ava & Anthony Greene defeated Allie Recks & Mike Orlando at Synergy Black Saturday.

– February 8, 2019, Ava competed in the PWE Galactic Rumble.

– February 23rd, Ava defeated Sierra at LPW Homecoming ’19.

– March 23rd, Ava defeated Vanity at WSU Something Entirely New.

– April 10th, The Platinum Hunnies lost to Maria Manic & Penelope Ford on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– April 26th, The Platinum Hunnies won the vacant WSU Tag Team Titles by winning a 3-Way.

– April 27th, The Platinum Hunnies would defend the titles against Rainbow Bright (Luscious Latasha & Gabby Gilbert).

– May 4th, The Platinum Hunnies defeated Isana & Sierra at WOW Women of Warriors VII.

– May 18th, Ava lost to Isana at LPW Mayhem ’19.

– May 22nd, The Platinum Hunnies defeated Milk Chocolate (Randy Summers & Brandon Watts) on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– June 19th, The Platinum Hunnies & Anthony Greene defeated The Top Dogs (Davienne & Skylar) & Kenn Doane on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– June 30th, The Platinum Hunnies lost to Davienne & Sierra at WWR Let Them Eat Cake.

– July 12th, The Platinum Hunnies defeated Rory Gulak & Greg Excellent at the CZW Lyle C. Williams Memorial Show.

– July 26th, The Platinum Hunnies & Joey Ryan lost to Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger, Ryan Nova & Marcus Skyler) at PWE The Future is Extraterrestrial.

– July 27th, Ava & Sierra lost to Kennedi Copeland & Delmi Exo at NCW Kids Day ’19.

– August 3rd, Ava & Candy Cartwright lost the WSU Tag Team Titles to Kasey Catal & Delmi Exo.

– August 23rd, Ava lost to Isana at NCW Big City Rumble ’19.

– August 25th, Ava & Davienne defeated Isana & Kennedi Copeland at WMW Here to Stay.

– September 7th, Ava defeated Damaris at WSU Is it Fall Yet?

– September 21st, Ava & Isana defeated Alisha Edwards & Davienne at LPW Fall Frenzy ’19.

– September 22nd, The Platinum Hunnies & Anthony Greene lost to Shark Boy & Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) at Beyond All Hands on Deck.

– September 26th, The Platinum Hunnies defeated Christina Marie & Davienne to win the vacant Empower Tag Team Titles.

– September 28th, Ava defeated Molly McCoy at PPW Grapple Picking.

– October 17th, Ava & Anthony Greene defeated Pretty Proper (Lady Frost & Victor Benjamin) on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– October 18th, Ava challenged Davienne for the WSU Spirit Title.

– October 19th, Girls Room (Ava & Davienne) challenged SoFlo Unsanctioned for the QOC Tag Team Titles.

– October 26th, Ava lost to Alex Reynolds on CZW To Hell and Back.

– November 15th, The Platinum Hunnies & Little Mean Kathleen defeated Luscious Latasha, Kennedi Copeland & Isana at NCW WrestleFest XV.

– November 23rd, Ava challenged Alisha Edwards for the LPW Women’s Title.

– November 30th, Ava & Anthony Greene defeated Mark Sterling & Alex Reynolds by DQ at CZW Night of Infamy ’19.

– December 10th, Ava challenged Kris Statlander for the CAP Television Title.

– December 14th, Ava & Anthony Greene defeated Alex Reynolds & Mark Sterling in a No Holds Barred match at CZW Cage of Death XXI.

– January 10, 2020, Ava defeated Becky at CW Pandemonium ’20.

– January 28th, Ava lost to Brandi Lauren in the first round of the BCW Queen of the North 2 Tournament.

– February 8th, Ava & Anthony Greene lost to Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) at the CZW 21st Anniversary Show.

– April 7th, Ava lost to The DangerKid on Limitless Pandemic at the Dojo.

– April 27th, The Girls Room defeated Even Stevens (Steve Somerset & Stephen Azure) on Limitless Pandemic at the Dojo.

– August 19th, The Girls Room defeated Team Sea Stars on Limitless the Road.

– August 26th, Ava lost to Anthony Greene on Limitless the Road.

– December 14th, Ava retained the CW Women’s Title against Basic Becca.

– December 31st, Ava defended the title against Davienne.

– January 23, 2021, Ava defeated Sahara Se7en at SHINE 66.

– February 4th, Ava lost the CW Women’s Title to Basic Becca.