Alejandra the Lion



Real Name:

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: El Salvador

Resides: Dallas, Texas

Pro Debut: 2018

Trained By: DFW All Pro Wrestling Academy

Finishing Move:

Biography

– June 29th, Alejandra & Reiza Clarke defeated Jenna Lynn & Kiki Vibez at Sabotage Weird City Warfare 3.

– August 4th, Alejandra lost to Erica Torres at VIP The Bell Avenue Beatdown.

– August 25th, Alejandra & Reiza Clarke lost to Jenna Lynn & Tootie Lynn at Sabotage Wrestling The Fire Still Burns.

– October 12th, Alejandra lost to Hyan at Sabotage vs. DFW All Pro. Alejandra would also win a Battle Royal at the same event.

– November 10th, Alejandra lost to Nikki Knight at Sabotage When the Smoke Clears.

– March 2, 2019, Alejandra lost to Ali Bama at Sabotage Hey Ladies 2.

– March 29th, Alejandra won a 4-Way at VIP TexasMania 2.

– May 3rd, Alejandra won a 3-Way at VIP Watch the Throne.

– July 5th, Alejandra competed in a 3-Way at VIP Fight for Dallas.

– September 5th, Alejandra lost to Mercedes Martinez at VIP Setting the Bar V.

– October 5th, Alejandra lost to Alex Gracia at Lion’s Pride Uproar.

– November 1st, Alejandra competed in a 5-Way at VIP Battlelines.

– September 25, 2020, Alejandra defeated Rok-C at VIP Proving Grounds.

– January 29, 2021, Alejandra defeated Rok-C in a No DQ at VIP This Card is Fire.

– February 4th, Alejandra competed in a 3-Way at Promociones Martinez.