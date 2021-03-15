3/15/21 AEW Dark: Elevation Results

Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

1. Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt) defeated Danny Limelight

2. Kip Sabian and Miro (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Baron Black and Vary Morales

3. Big Swole defeated Skyler Moore

4. QT Marshall defeated Marko Stunt

5. Tay Conti (w/-1) defeated Ashley Vox

6. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal defeated Jorel Nelson and Royce Issacs

7. Red Velvet defeated Dani Jordyn

8. Max Caster defeated Dante Martin

9. Abadon defeated Ray Lyn

10. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook) defeated Brandon Cutler

11. Diamante defeated Leila Grey

12. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and The Butcher and The Blade (w/Matt Hardy and The Bunny) defeated Brick Aldridge, Carlie Bravo, David Ali, and Dean Alexander

13. Singles Match; if Sydal wins, he earns a match against Kenny Omega

Matt Sydal (w/Mike Sydal) defeated Michael Nakazawa

14. Kenny Omega (w/Michael Nakazawa) defeated Matt Sydal (w/Mike Sydal)

-After the match, Tony Khan says that was b.s., and makes a rematch for the March 24th episode of Dynamite. If Sydal wins that match, he gets a shot at the AEW World Championship.

15. Riho defeated Maki Itoh