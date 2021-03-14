WWE targeting 45,000 seats for WrestleMania 37

Spectrum Sports 360’s Jon Alba in Florida confirmed that WWE is putting up around 45,000 tickets on sale for WrestleMania, which would nearly double that of the Super Bowl which was also held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

While 45,000 at a WrestleMania would be on the lower-end compared to recent years, a 45,000 sell-out in 2021 would be the largest event in the United States since the pandemic began early last year. And with WrestleMania being two nights, that would mean double the revenue.

Florida stadiums and arenas can operate at 100% capacity and its up to the organizer to determine how much seats they want to put up for sale. No event has gone to 100% capacity yet but with Raymond James Stadium holding approximately 66,000 fans, WWE would be pushing to the higher percentage with 45,000.

WWE has never announced how many tickets will be available and seats will be assigned in pods of one to six people per pod. Alba also wrote that he reached out to the Tampa Bay Sports Authority regarding the seating number but they did not reply yet.