WWE signs new female wrestler, WWE plans for the hall of fame ceremony

– Australian wrestler Steph De Lander has signed with WWE reports PWInsider. De Lander started wrestling in 2017 and was trained by indie star and former two-time SHIMMER Champion Madison Eagles.

– According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE are planning to pre-tape the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony this year “in some capacity”. It was mandatory for WWE Superstar to attend past Hall of Fane ceremonies but its still unclear who will be in the crowd this year.



