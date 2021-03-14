Trey Miguel vs. Sami Callihan Added to Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

Trey Miguel will get his chance for revenge on Sami Callihan this week on Impact Wrestling. Callihan has announced that the two stars will face off in the ring on this Tuesday’s episode, a match stemming from their feud that has been going since Miguel returned in late January.

After he successfully returned as the mystery partner in a multi-tag match where he pinned Callihan, the latter man has targeted Trey for lacking a passion for the business. Callihan even went so far as to visit the school Miguel trained at and assaulting everyone, then manipulating Sam Beale into facing Miguel.