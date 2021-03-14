Seating chart for WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium

The seating map for WrestleMania 37 at the Raymond James Stadium has been released, showing a slightly different change from previous years when it comes to the floor layout.

The side where the entrance way and stage will be set will have no seats on the floor except for the ringside area. This might suggest an elaborate set or maybe the addition of something different, such as video walls occupying that space.

The other three sides will have triangular-shaped seating sections and will leave a lot of empty space on the floor.

WrestleMania will have seating in pods of one to six people per pod and pods must be purchased in their entirety and may not be divided. Tickets in a pod may not be sold or transferred to anyone other than family or trusted acquaintances who have chosen to attend the event together, unless all such tickets in the full pod are being sold or transferred to one party.

A face covering will be required for every fan who will be attending the event.

WWE will be selling two different kind of tickets for WrestleMania – single-day and combo. Fans can opt to purchase a two-day ticket that will guarantee entry on April 10 and April 11 or else can buy single tickets for April 10 or April 11. While this is the second time that WrestleMania will be a two-day event, it’s the first time that fans will be able to participate in a two-day WrestleMania.

Tickets for WrestleMania go on sale this Tuesday, March 16, on Ticketmaster.com.