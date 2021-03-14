Kalisto is Unmasked in New Video

WWE Superstar Kalisto shared his latest video. This one shows him with his mask off, but the camera is positioned behind his head, so you don’t see his whole face.

Kalisto talks about the power of the mask. He stated, “Inside this mask, I can be anyone I want. Anyone.” Kalisto then puts it on and says, “You see? Just like that. I can be anyone. All of my life, my sacrifice, all of my pain, everything I’ve been through, everything I’ve put my family through has led me to this. I’m ready to introduce the world to Kalisto…when I feel like it. So you are going to have to just wait.”