Carmella Wants Another Sommelier

It looks like WWE Superstar Carmella wants a new sommelier after she fired Reginald. She posted a tweet that she’s accepting applications for her next Sommelier.

Carmella tweeted on Sunday, “Now accepting applications for: Carmella’s Next Top Sommelier. Send me your video submissions & show me why YOU would make the perfect somm. Be creative and think outside the box.” You can view her tweet below.

