Big E remembers Marvin Hagler, NWA Announces Another New Match for Back for the Attack

– A new bout has been announced for NWA Back for the Attack. The company revealed on Saturday that Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Crimson will take place on the show, which goes down on March 21st.

– It was announced yesterday that boxing great “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler had passed away at age 66. Big E posted via Twitter…