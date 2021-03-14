3/14/21 ROH TV Report

This weeks episode opens with our host Quinn McKay as the she runs down the card for tonight as Flip Gordon vs. Flamita. She then brings up how Lethal won a #1 Contendership to go up against Rush for the ROH World Heavyweight Title at the 19th Anniversary PPV on March 26. Lethal is then shown cutting a promo on how the Foundation is trying to purify this company by capturing all the titles. Quinn finishes with the interview by saying the Franchise Jay Lethal is doing what the Franchise does. She then mentions that The Foundation members Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams will be challenging La Facción Ingobernable members Dragon Lee & Kenny King for the ROH World Tag Team Titles at the 19th Anniversary Show on March 26th.

Commentators tonight are Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman & Will Ferrara (For Match #1). The ring announcer is the voice of ROH Bobby Cruise. Referee for the first match is Joe Mandak & Todd Sinclair for the second match.

Match #1: Dak Draper defeated Fred Yehi in a Pure Rules match.

We see Quinn McKay interviewing Tony Deppen and asking how he feels since he is once win away from challenging Dragon Lee for the World Television Title. Next up Kenny King cuts a promo on Deppen.

Match #2: Tony Deppen defeated Kenny King but soon after La Bestia del Ring & Dragon Lee jump Deppen. Brody King then comes out to decimate them, Rush them comes out but the entire LFI take out Brody King.

Match #3: Flamita defeated Flip Gordon, after the match Flip runs in the ring and takes off the mask of Flamita. The rest of MexaSquad runs in as Flip runs off.

Next week will be The Foundation vs. La Facción Ingobernable