WWE Intercontinental Championship match confirmed for Fastlane

Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E is now official for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode saw Big E make his first appearance since Crews injured him with the steel ring steps a few weeks back. Big E retained his title over Sami Zayn in an Open Challenge, but was then ambushed by Crews in the ring. WWE later released the post-SmackDown video seen below, of Crews speaking with Alyse Ashton.

Crews talked more about being a descendant of Nigerian royalty, and gladly accepted Big E’s challenge for an Intercontinental Title match, at Fastlane.

The 2021 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will air on March 21 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37. Below is the updated announced card, along with related clips from tonight’s SmackDown:

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Jey Uso or WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be the Special Enforcer.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)