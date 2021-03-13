Sacrifice 2021 streaming on Impact Plus tonight

Impact Wrestling will present Sacrifice 2021 tonight from the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, exclusively on the Impact Plus streaming service. Tonight’s event will be special in the sense that the promotion will be unifying the Impact and TNA World titles. The full card is as follows:

Rich Swann vs Moose in an Impact World title an TNA world title unification match; TJP vs Ace Austin for the Impact X Division title; The Good Brothers vs FinJuice for the Impact World Tag Team titles; Deonna Purrazzo vs ODB for the Impact Knockouts title; Fire N Flava vs Jazz and Jordynne Grace for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team titles; Decay vs Reno Scum; Violent By Design vs Chris Sabin and James Storm; Havok and Nevaeh vs Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With A K; and Eddie Edwards vs Brian Myers in a no disqualification match.

You can order the event by subscribing to Impact Plus at plus.impactwrestling.com.

