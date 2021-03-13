Ring gear designer talks working with WWE superstar

Jonathan Davenport, the man who is behind creating the ring gear for The New Day and other WWE Superstars, was a guest on this week’s Hobo Radio on HoboTrashCan.com. Davenport talked about responding to an online post looking for a graphic artist to design characters for an upcoming project but had no idea that the person who requested the service was Xavier Woods of The New Day.

His services eventually expanded to other WWE Superstars after designing some ring gear for the popular trio. He also has teamed up with Big E and Andreas Hale to create Our Heroes Rock, a 3D animated family series that uses hip hop and science fiction to teach kids about black history. That Kickstarter has already exceeded the $75,000 goal to create a pilot episode. You can check out his interview here