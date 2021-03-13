Paul Heyman takes dig at Christian during Talking Smack

On Talking Smack, Paul Heyman took a dig at Christian in the best Paul Heyman way possible, tying it to the current Roman/Edge feud leading to WrestleMania.

“Edge, your best friend in this world knew he was going to become Roman Reigns’ target just to get in your head. And what did he do? He ran away before Roman Reigns could target him,” Heyman said.

Heyman wondered how many of his “Christians” need to be “converted” before he realizes it is not smart to piss Roman Reigns off.

This is the first time that Christian’s departure was somewhat acknowledged on WWE television. The former World Heavyweight champion showed up at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view last weekend and seems to be heading into a program with AEW World champion Kenny Omega.