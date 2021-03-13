Notes on Kenny Omega and CM Punk

– In regards to the explosions “duds” from the end of the AEW Revolution PPV this past Sunday, Dave Meltzer noted that the sequence was tested multiple times and “worked great” each time. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a back-up plan which is why Eddie Kingston sold the “duds” like major explosives.

Meltzer provided a quote from Kenny Omega regarding the situation:

“Yeah, it was really deflating to do so much preparation, test the explosions, have them be impressive in the rehearsal, and then have it be something so much different than what was promised. It made me appreciate everyone who worked hard and did their part even more, though. But like you said, we really wanted to have a good one, and we added real barbed wire to help with the feeling of danger so we really risked a lot. Again, I loved the match, glad we did it, sucks about the finale.”

