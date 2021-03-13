Notes on Chris Jericho and Tyson Fury
– WBC Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury recently spoke with Behind the Gloves and revealed a number of plans that were nixed due to Covid. He said “I was supposed to go to SummerSlam last year and I was supposed to go to WrestleMania last year, and I was also supposed to fight Drew McIntyre in a pay-per-view event in the UK. But none of that happened thanks to COVID.”
– Chris Jericho tells Kimmy to shut the hell up he wears and mask.
Hey Kimmy- I wear a mask everywhere I go. So please shut your ass… https://t.co/CsbJcgu5bw
