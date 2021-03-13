Notes on Bianca Belair and Vita VonStarr

Mar 13, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

“I’m facing Sasha Banks and she was just in the Mandalorian. She’s in shows and on TV and is an inspiration. When I see Sasha Banks, I don’t get jealous. She’s an inspiration and I want to do the same thing. I want to go out there and do movies, write books, be on TV shows. My first step towards doing that is becoming SmackDown Women’s Champion. I’m extremely talented and I want to use every talent God has given me.”

source: Fightful

Lingerie Fighting Championship’s next show on 3/23 will feature ROH’s Vita VonStarr, among others…

