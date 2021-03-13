Notes on Bianca Belair and Vita VonStarr
“I’m facing Sasha Banks and she was just in the Mandalorian. She’s in shows and on TV and is an inspiration. When I see Sasha Banks, I don’t get jealous. She’s an inspiration and I want to do the same thing. I want to go out there and do movies, write books, be on TV shows. My first step towards doing that is becoming SmackDown Women’s Champion. I’m extremely talented and I want to use every talent God has given me.”
source: Fightful
—
Lingerie Fighting Championship’s next show on 3/23 will feature ROH’s Vita VonStarr, among others…
Who’s excited for @lfcmma?! Because I am!!! Order the Pay-Per-View now and make sure you click ‘Vita VonStarr’ on checkout. Price goes up after March 13th! #womenswrestling #mma #lingerie pic.twitter.com/j7gGxpxmKX
— Vita VonStarr (@VVonstarr) March 11, 2021
Check me out in the @LingerieFC MMA MAIN EVENT vs @salinadelarenta ‼️🔥 March 23 👊🏼Get your Pay Per View tickets NOW‼️📲 https://t.co/diMxUzPIxl pic.twitter.com/Qh3eHMglw8
— KatieForbes (@TheKatieForbes) March 10, 2021
Toned, tanned, fit and ready. Bring on March 23rd @LingerieFC pic.twitter.com/hlsqM2mSe6
— Mercedes (@haavemercyy) March 11, 2021