Jake Roberts Never Wants to Leave AEW
Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently appeared on the ‘Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker podcast.
During it, he talked about how he never sees himself departing from AEW after joining the promotion in March 2020.
“I’m gonna listen to the opportunities, but I am not gonna walk out on AEW. I don’t care what is offered me. This is where I want to be. If Tony [Khan] came to me and said, ‘Jake, we gotta save some money. You know, sorry.’ I’ll say, ‘Well do you mind if I just show up on my own?’ Because that’s why I would do it. Tony, please don’t do that to me though.”
Trust me, I’m sure no one is bangin down his trailer door with offers. To do what? What could this over the hill, drug ridden embarrassment offer to anybody? Hasn’t he done enough damage to the business just being the irresponsible dirtbag that he is? Gave wrestling about as much bad press as scumbags like Tom Billington, Chris Benoit and Scott Hall. Back to the crackhouse, Jake.
John Schleehauf, SUCK IT. 🖕