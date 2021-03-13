Jake Roberts Never Wants to Leave AEW

Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently appeared on the ‘Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker podcast.

During it, he talked about how he never sees himself departing from AEW after joining the promotion in March 2020.

“I’m gonna listen to the opportunities, but I am not gonna walk out on AEW. I don’t care what is offered me. This is where I want to be. If Tony [Khan] came to me and said, ‘Jake, we gotta save some money. You know, sorry.’ I’ll say, ‘Well do you mind if I just show up on my own?’ Because that’s why I would do it. Tony, please don’t do that to me though.”