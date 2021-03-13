Impact: Sacrifice ’21 Report

Tonight is IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice 2021, exclusively on IMPACT! +Plus. Here is a rundown of the card for tonight.

World Title Unification Match

IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann vs. TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose

IMPACT X-Division Title Match

TJP (c) vs. Ace Austin

IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match

The Good Brothers (c) vs. FinJuice

IMPACT Knockouts Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. ODB

Knockouts Tag Team Title Match

Fire ‘N Flava (c) vs. Jazz & Jordynne Grace

Hold Harmless Match

Brian Myers vs. Eddie Edwards

Chris Sabin & James Storm /w Jake Something vs. Violent By Design /w Eric Young

The Decay vs. Reno SCUM

Havok & Nevaeh vs. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K

***********************************

This year’s Sacrifice begins with a video package of the upcoming Title Unification matchup between Rich Swann & Moose.

Tonight’s commentators will be Matt Striker & D’Lo Brown. They mention how the outcome of the opening match could spark the next contender for the IMPACT Tag Team Titles.

Match #1: The Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus /w Rosemary) defeated Reno SCUM (Luster the Legend & Adam Thornstowe) as Taurus hit the Taurus Driver on Thornstowe for the pinfall. (Rosemary hit Luster with the green mist to take him out of the matchup).

Next up the commentators run down the card for night.

Match #2: Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With a K defeated Nevaeh & Havok as Tenille pinned Nevaeh.

Next up we see Eddie Edwards wishing Rich Swann luck tonight by saying he’s had both the world titles but not at the same time so he’ll make history tonight & Swann gets really hyped up. A vignette airs for the feud between Violent By Design & James Storm, Chris Sabin & Jake Something.

Match #3: Violent by Design (Joe Doering & Deaner /w Eric Young) defeated Chris Sabin & James Storm /w Jake Something as Rhino returned to hit Sabin with the Gore for Deaner to get the pinfall. After the match Rhino poses with Violent by Design in the ring.

We see Gia Miller interviewing Brian Myers about his Hold Harmless No DQ match, afterwards a video package airs on the rivalry between him & Eddie Edwards as their matchup is next.

Match #4: Eddie Edwards defeated Brian Myers in a Hold Harmless No DQ match as Edwards hit the Boston Knee Party with a loaded knee (foreign object) to pin Myers. (Hernandez & Matt Cardona both made brief appearances in the match).

The next video package is the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Title rivalry between Fire ‘N Flava & Jordynne Grace/Jazz as their match is up next. Also the rest of the matches tonight are championship matches.

Match #5: Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) retained the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against Jordynne Grace & Jazz as Kiera pins Grace after hitting her with the Roll the Dice.

Gia Millers tries to interview Moose on his upcoming match tonight, she pressures him to say something but he says that he has done enough talking; just see what I do to Rich Swann tonight.

Match #6: Ace Austin /w Madman Fulton defeated TJP with the Fold to become the new X-Division Champion.

We see Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K show up at John E. Bravo’s casino but then they disrespect the joint & Alisha Edwards calls out Tenille to a match on Impact this Tuesday.

A video package for the rivalry between Deonna Purrazzo & ODB airs next as their matchup is next for the Knockouts Title.

Match #7: Deonna Purrazzo retained the Knockouts Championship against ODB via submission.

Alisha Edwards & Tenille Dashwood storm the office of Scott D’Amore and demand a match this week but he says yeah it’ll be a 6 Woman Tag Team Match, but Scott D’Amore says they’ll need to log onto Impactwrestling.com to find out who their partners will be.

A video package for the next match airs as it’ll cover The Good Brothers and FinJuice in their upcoming title match.

Match #8: FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) defeated The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) to win the IMPACT Tag Team Titles as FinJuice hit a Doomsday Device on Anderson for Robinson to get the pinfall.

A video package airs for the World Title Unification match when Moose will go up against Rich Swann to determine once and for all who the true World Champion is in Impact Wrestling. Moose is in disbelief as no one has taken the TNA World Heavyweight Title seriously but he’ll shut everyone up tonight.

Match #9: Rich Swann defeated Moose with a roll through pinfall to unify the IMPACT & TNA World Heavyweight Titles.