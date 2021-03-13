Lesnar Claims WWE “Screwed Him” with $250,000 Pay Off for WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 20 match against Goldberg is regarded as one of the worst marquee matches in the pay-per-view’s illustrious history. Jim Ross recently revealed that the match’s troubles extended backstage, as Lesnar made it clear that he was upset about his compensation.

Both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar left WWE after their ill-fated contest in 2004. While burnout was one of the primary reasons cited for Lesnar’s WWE departure, the Beast Incarnate was also unhappy over the amount of money he received for the WrestleMania 20 match.

Ross and Conrad Thompson focused on the WrestleMania 20 event during the latest edition of the Grilling JR podcast on AdFreeShows.com. Ross revealed that Brock Lesnar made $250,000 for the match. JR added that Goldberg also pocketed a similar amount, but Lesnar felt that he was getting screwed over by WWE.

“Vince thought we were treating Brock well. He was making a lot of money, and I remember. I think the payoff, if I’m not mistaken, we did that show; I think he made $250,000, and so did Goldberg.” I remember sitting in my office in Stamford, and Vince’s assistant said, ‘Brock Lesnar is on the line; he wanted to talk to Vince, and Vince wants him to talk to you.'”I said, ‘What are you basing this on? Did you do a forensic study on the finances of this event, or did one of your buddies tell you that you got screwed on your payoff? What are you basing this on? You’ve got to give me something here.’ You didn’t like it? And he said, ‘I just think you guys screwed me. I said, ‘well, we didn’t screw you, and I’m sorry you feel that way.’ And he hung up on me.”

After WrestleMania 20, Brock Lesnar’s unhappiness with WWE became quite apparent. He left the company to explore other interests, and he didn’t return until 2012.