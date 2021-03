FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) defeated The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) to win the IMPACT Tag Team Titles. In December 2019, FinJuice won the 2019 NJPW World Tag League, followed by the IWGP Tag Team Championship in January 2020, they were also the founders of Lifeblood in Ring of Honor before Finlay was injured & Robinson departed to solely focus on NJPW.