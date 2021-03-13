Jordan Clearwater



Real Name:

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 220 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Pro Debut: February 13, 2016

Trained By: Karl Anderson & Roger Ruffen

Finishing Move: Headlock Bulldog

Biography

– Clearwater is nicknamed the Golden Boy. He’s also been known as The Zombie.

– July 9, 2016, Clearwater challenged Anthony Bryant for the NWF Tri-State Title.

– November 26th, Clearwater competed in the Countdown Brawl at NWF Dominance ’16.

– March 25, 2017, Clearwater & David Tyler lost the NWF Tag Team Titles to Tough Justice (Matt Stephens & Ryan Stone).

– May 20th, Clearwater & David Tyler challenged Tough Justice for the NWF Tag Team Titles.

– August 12th, Clearwater defeated Mitch Magnus at WBW Midway Mania ’17 – Tag 2.

– February 3, 2018, Clearwater lost to Cyrus Satin in the second round of the BWCW Rising Star Title Tournament.

– March 17th, Clearwater defeated Kidd Bullet at BWCW/XBW In Your Face ’18.

– August 4th, Clearwater defeated Kidd Bullet at BWCW/XBW Road to McMorran.

– August 25th, Clearwater & Devlin Anderson defeated Tyler Robinson & David Tyler at WBW Clash at the Homecoming Festival V.

– February 8, 2019, Clearwater & Richie Slade defeated Adrian Quest & Andy Brown by DQ at EWF Bend the Knee.

– February 10th, Clearwater lost to Dicky Mayer on CWFH TV.

– February 22nd, Clearwater defeated Dark Usagi at SCP Friday Night Spotlight.

– March 31st, Clearwater competed in a 3-Way at Level Up Student Showcase #4.

– May 3rd, Clearwater won the EWF Great Goliath Rumble to win the vacant EWF American Title.

– June 14th, Clearwater retained the title against Dr. Kruger.

– June 15th, Clearwater defended the title against Black Metal by DQ.

– July 5th, Clearwater retained the title in a 3-Way.

– July 20th, Clearwater defeated Sledge to win the vacant 3PWA Heavyweight Title.

– July 22nd, Clearwater defeated Hyper on CWFH.

– July 28th, Clearwater defeated Robin Shaw on CWFH.

– August 2nd, Clearwater retained the EWF American Title against Ty Ray.

– August 12th, Clearwater & Ray Rosas lost to Reno SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) on CWFH.

– August 18th, Clearwater competed in the CWFH Red Carpet Rumble.

– September 6th, Clearwater retained the EWF American Title against Andy Brown.

– September 14th, Clearwater defended the title against Ty Ray.

– September 28th, Clearwater retained the title against Honest John.

– October 4th, Clearwater defended the title against Daniel Moon.

– October 7th, Clearwater & Dan Joseph lost to Ty Matthews & Dicky Mayer on CWFH.

– October 19th, Clearwater retained the EWF American Title against Kasai.

– October 28th, Clearwater lost to Dicky Mayer on CWFH.

– November 8th, Clearwater defended the EWF American Title against Archimedes.

– November 29th, Clearwater lost the title to Honest John.

– December 9th, Clearwater defeated Cameron Cole on CWFH.

– January 17, 2020, Clearwater defeated Honest John for the EWF American Title.

– February 24th, Clearwater & Watts defeated Ice Williams & Ray Rosas on CWFH.

– March 9th, Clearwater lost to Ray Rosas in the semi-finals of the CWFH PP3 Cup ’20.

– March 16th, Clearwater defeated Zicky Dice on CWFH.

– April 6th, Clearwater defeated Richie Slade on CWFH.

– August 14th, Clearwater & Clark Connors lost to Barrett Brown & Logan Riegel on NJPW STRONG.

– August 28th, Clearwater lost to Danny Limelight on NJPW STRONG.

– September 15th, Clearwater defeated Will Allday on UWN Primetime Live.

– September 18th, Clearwater, Blake Christian, The DKC & Barrett Brown lost to Logan Riegel, Danny Limelight, Clark Connors & Adrian Quest on NJPW STRONG.

– September 25th, Clearwater lost to Clark Connors in the first round of the NJPW Lion’s Break Crown.

– September 28th, Clearwater defeated Jose Santiago on CWFH.

– October 5th, Clearwater defeated Jack Cartwright on CWFH.

– October 12th, Clearwater defeated Elijah Sparks on CWFH.

– October 26th, Clearwater defeated Lazarus on CWFH.

– November 6th, Clearwater lost to Fred Rosser on NJPW STRONG.

– November 9th, Clearwater defeated Snypes on CWFH.

– November 10th, Clearwater lost to Nick Aldis on NWA Shockwave.

– November 13th, Team Chico (Zombie, Alex Koslov, Chico El Luchador, JTG, Zokre & Taylor Williamson defeated Team Chavo (Chavo Guerrero Jr., Watts, Taya Valkyrie, The Referee Alex Koslov’s Bearded Mother & Sinn Bodhi) at Talk ‘N Shop a Mania 2: Rise of the Torturer.

– November 24th, Clearwater competed in a 3-Way on UWN Primetime Live.

– November 27th, Clearwater & Adrian Quest lost to ACH & Juice Robinson on NJPW STRONG.

– November 30th, Clearwater defeated Ray Rosas for the CWFH Heritage Heavyweight Title.

– December 1st, Clearwater retained the title against Jordan Cruz.

– December 21st, Clearwater defended the title against Will Allday.

– December 28th, Clearwater lost the title to Richie Slade.

– January 22, 2021, Clearwater & Kevin Knight lost to The Riegel Twins (Sterling & Logan Riegel) on NJPW STRONG.

– February 5th, Clearwater, Bateman, Adrian Quest & Misterioso defeated Barrett Brown, Brody King & The Riegel Twins on NJPW STRONG.

– February 12th, Clearwater lost to JR Kratos on NJPW STRONG.

– March 12th, Clearwater lost to Hikuleo in a qualifier for the New Japan Cup USA ’21.