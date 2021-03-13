3/12/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown did an average of 2,010,000 viewers this week in the overnight numbers, down 156,000 viewers from last week’s show. Smackdown last week ended with 2,252,000 viewers after the final numbers came in. This will be probably be the third least-watched Smackdown of 2021 so far.

Hour one had 2,028,000 viewers and then dropped to 1,992,000 viewers in the second hour. Smackdown tied #1 in 18-34, was second in 18-49, and second in 25-54 as well.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

