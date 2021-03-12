WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will see the roads to Fastlane and WrestleMania 37 continue.

WWE has announced two segments for tonight’s show. Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will sign their contract for Fastlane, while Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will appear on The KO Show with Kevin Owens.

Tonight’s SmackDown will also see the return of WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, who has been off TV to sell the attack by Apollo Crews.

