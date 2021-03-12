The Rock comments on Molly Holly, Shane Helms, more

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter this week to react to WWE announcing Molly Holly for the Hall of Fame.

As noted earlier, WWE announced that the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes will be inducted during WrestleMania 37 Week on Tuesday, April 6. Holly was the first name announced for the 2021 class. Rock responded to Natalya’s congratulatory tweet and praised Molly.

“This is awesome news [clapping hands sign emoji x 3] Always a class act, entertained the hell outta the crowd and worked her butt off every night blazing the path for all future female athletes in WWE,” Rock wrote on Holly.

Rock took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to a tweet made by WWE producer Shane Helms. The Hurricane tweeted on Wednesday about how it had been 18 years since he faced The Great One in a singles match on the March 10, 2003 edition of RAW.

Helms wrote, “18 yrs ago today, I went 1 on 1 with The Great One! It’s a debt I can never repay. So much respect for @TheRock @WWE”

Rock responded and said the pleasure was all his.

“The pleasure was my mine, my friend. Such a fun night and we sent the people home happy (and shocked [flushed face emoji] [face with tears of joy emoji]) which was a great thing!,” Rock wrote back.

That main event match saw Helms defeat The Rock after a distraction by WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Helms later revealed how it was The Rock’s idea to put him over that night in Cleveland.

The Rock also responded to tweets that marked the 25th anniversary of his first pro wrestling match. Rock defeated The Brooklyn Brawler in a tryout match at a WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 10, 1996.

Sports reporter Darren Rovell made a tweet about the milestone and Rock responded, noting that he had no idea that this was the 25th anniversary. Rock then made a follow-up tweet.

“Unreal. Not only my first ever pro wrestling match, but first time I ever wrestled in front of people (15,000+ in Corpus Christi, Texas). Broke as hell, willing to work hard and thought my fanny pack was cool,” he wrote.

The Boardroom Twitter account then commented on the 25 year milestone, noting how Rock is a 10-time World Champion, a New York Times best-selling author, the world’s highest paid actor with movies grossing more than $10.5 billion, one of the TIME 100 Most Influential People, a star of HBO and NBC shows, and the co-owner of the XFL. Rock responded and said the most important role he has is being a father to three girls.

He wrote, “Wow thank you for this. 3x father to all girls is the most important one. And my fanny pack [face with tears of joy emoji] [man facepalming emoji]”

You can see Rock’s full tweets below:

