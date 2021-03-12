NXT referee Tom Castor suffers injury

WWE NXT referee Tom Castor is once again on the shelf with an injury.

Castor revealed on Twitter today the tore his bicep off the bone on Thursday, and will now have to undergo surgery.

Castor noted that he called Wednesday’s NXT match that saw NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai retain over Toni Storm, and that was the last bout he officiated before suffering the bicep tear.

Tom is the same referee who suffered a brutal leg injury during a match between The Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze at the NXT live event in Omaha, Nebraska on April 25, 2019. Castor returned to the ring in late February 2020 after being out for several months following that injury.

There is no word yet on how long Castor will be out of action this time. You can see his full Twitter announcement below: