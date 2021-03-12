News on potential attendance for WrestleMania

WWE officials are looking to have 45,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium for each night of WrestleMania 37.

A few months ago the hope was to put 30,000 fans inside Raymond James Stadium, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, but at a meeting held this past week a new goal of 45,000 fans each night was set.

The city of Tampa held a meeting on Wednesday, March 10 with representatives from local hotels and they were told that WWE is pushing to run Raymond James Stadium at 75% capacity on both nights of WrestleMania, Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. The capacity for a WrestleMania with the stage would have been 60,000, which is where the 45,000 figure comes from.

WWE usually exaggerates the announced attendance number for WrestleMania events, so it’s possible that they go with a number between 70,000 and 75,000, but it will depend on what is best for public relations. They may not exaggerate the number as high as they usually do because of the COVID-19 pandemic and how that would look.

WrestleMania 37 tickets will go on sale this coming Tuesday. Stay tuned for more.