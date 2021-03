Former WWE diva Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) posted the following on Instagram…



It’s a reclamation.

Let’s ALL of us reclaim that

deep

wild

potent

powerful

feminine energy.

Every human being has both masculine and feminine within them.

It’s an eternal and infinite romance.

We have denied and suppressed the feminine for aeons. We have denied and suppressed out of fear of its potency and magick. We have diminished it and kept it hidden.