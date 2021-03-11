Three possible matches for NXT TakeOver

WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai apparently have their next title feuds.

Tonight’s opening match on NXT saw Shirai retain the NXT Women’s Title over Toni Storm. Shirai later confronted Raquel Gonzalez and declared that she wants her next. A Gonzalez vs. Shirai title match was first teased a few months back.

Tonight’s NXT main event saw Balor retain the NXT Title over Adam Cole, due to interference by Kyle O’Reilly. After the match, O’Reilly attacked Cole as Balor watched from the ring. Karrion Kross then appeared next to Balor for a staredown. Balor asked Kross what took him so long, and then the show went off the air with the two facing off.

It looks like Gonzalez vs. Shirai and Kross vs. Balor may take place at the NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8 during WrestleMania 37 Week.

As seen below, Triple H teased Kross vs. Balor and Cole vs. O’Reilly for Takeover in a post-show tweet.

Stay tuned for more on Takeover and plans for the NXT champions. Below are related tweets and clips from tonight’s show: